Woman gang-raped, 2 main accused arrested in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Aug 25: Two main accused in a rape case were arrested from Pirojpur on Friday morning.The arrestees- Amin Khan, 42, and Sohag Meer, 34, was arrested in separate drives, said Abir Mohammad Hossain, officer-in-charge of Pirojpur Sadar Police Station.Quoting locals, police said that two men named Amin Khan and Imran Khan abducted the woman around 11 am on Thursday from Kadamtala area.She was kept locked in an empty house for two hours and was gang raped, said police.The woman filed a case the same night after she was freed."We are trying to arrest the other accused and the case is under investigation," said the OC. �UNB