Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 August, 2023, 10:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

DMP arrests 49 for consuming, selling drugs in city

Published : Saturday, 26 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

As part of different anti-drug drives in the capital, members of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have arrested 49 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Friday.

According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted these operations against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations of the metropolis.

They also detained a total of 49 drug traffickers and recovered huge drugs from their possession from 6:00am of August 24 to 6:00 am on Friday.

During the anti-drug raids, police seized 2,768 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, 30 grams of heroin, 4.900 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), seven bottles of phensidyle syrup and 800 injections (drugs) from their possession, the release added.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Son kills father in Dinajpur
CU BCL faction locks university gates
Woman gang-raped, 2 main accused arrested in Pirojpur
DMP arrests 49 for consuming, selling drugs in city
13 new C-19 cases, with no deaths
Man gets life-term in C’nawabganj over drug peddling
Mansur Ali Foundation pays tribute to Bangabandhu
Youth arrested with firearm, bullets in C’nawabganj


Latest News
At least 12 killed in Madagascar stadium stampede
Two women killed in Naogaon wall collapse
Global COVID-19 incidence up by over 60pc in 28 days: WHO
NBR official tortured: Prime accused Masud among 3 arrested
Niger's military rulers order French ambassador out
Two siblings drown in Laxmipur pond
Putin signs decree forcing paramilitary fighters to swear oath
Snake bite kills man in Thakurgaon
13 more Covid patients hospitalised in 24hrs
Teacher dies after jumping into river to flee police
Most Read News
Suicide is no solution
Three motorcyclists killed in Bagerhat road mishap
7 killed in truck-microbus collision in Narsingdi
AL to hold peace rally in city today
50pc dengue patients died in 24hrs of hospitalisation: WHO
Trump arrested in election case, mug shot released
US to pursue justice for Rohingyas and all people of Myanmar: Blinken
BNP, like-minded parties to hold black flag procession today
'By turning against people, AL made its downfall inevitable'
Bangladesh’s drug addiction problem and its effects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft