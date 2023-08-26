DMP arrests 49 for consuming, selling drugs in city







According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted these operations against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations of the metropolis.



They also detained a total of 49 drug traffickers and recovered huge drugs from their possession from 6:00am of August 24 to 6:00 am on Friday.

During the anti-drug raids, police seized 2,768 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, 30 grams of heroin, 4.900 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), seven bottles of phensidyle syrup and 800 injections (drugs) from their possession, the release added. �BSS



