Saturday, 26 August, 2023, 10:59 AM
13 new C-19 cases, with no deaths

Published : Saturday, 26 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

Bangladesh has recorded 13 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,045,255.

The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,476 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Friday.

As many as 602 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 2.16 per cent.

Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions with 10. Another 21 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,012,683.    �bdnews24.com


