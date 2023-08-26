Video
Man gets life-term in C’nawabganj over drug peddling

Published : Saturday, 26 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Aug 25: A Chapainawabganj court on Thursday sentenced a man to life-term imprisonment for keeping heroin and fined him of Tk 10,000, in default, three months more to suffer in jail.

Additional district and session judge of Chapainawabganj Md Rabiul Islam pronounced the verdict in presence of the convict.

The convicted person was Milon, 32, son of Ansar Ali of Jalibagan area under Rohonpur municipality of Gomostapur upazila in the district.

Rabiul Islam, another accused of the case, was acquitted of the charges brought against him.

According to the prosecution story, acting on a tip-off, a team of police from Nachole thana conducted a raid at Dhansura intersection under Nachole upazila in Chapainawabganj and arrested Milon with 200 grams of heroin on November 1, 2015. Another person fled away noticing the presence of police.

Investigating officer (IO) of the case Sub-inspector Md. Shahidul Islam of Nachole thana submitted charge sheet against them to the court on December 10, 2015.

After hearing the witnesses, the court handed down the punishment.     �BSS


