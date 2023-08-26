Mansur Ali Foundation pays tribute to Bangabandhu







On the occasion of the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day, Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Foundation on Friday paid tribute at Bangabandhu's tomb at Tungipara in Gopalganj.Mansur Ali Foundation Chairman Sehreen Selim Ripon, other leaders of the foundation and leaders of Sirajganj Awami League paid their respects by placing wreaths at the tomb of the Father of the Nation at 3:30 pm.Prayers were also offered for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's good health, continued development, progress and prosperity of the country.At this time national leader Captain M Mansur Ali's son Mohammad Rezaul Karim and General Secretary of the foundation Advocate Mujibur Rahman were also present.