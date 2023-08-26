Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 August, 2023, 10:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Mansur Ali Foundation pays tribute to Bangabandhu

Published : Saturday, 26 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Staff Correspondent

On the occasion of the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day, Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Foundation on Friday paid tribute at Bangabandhu's tomb at Tungipara in Gopalganj.

Mansur Ali Foundation Chairman Sehreen Selim Ripon, other leaders of the foundation and leaders of Sirajganj Awami League paid their respects by placing wreaths at the tomb of the Father of the Nation at 3:30 pm.

Prayers were also offered for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's good health, continued development, progress and prosperity of the country.

At this time national leader Captain M Mansur Ali's son Mohammad Rezaul Karim and General Secretary of the foundation Advocate Mujibur Rahman were also present.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Son kills father in Dinajpur
CU BCL faction locks university gates
Woman gang-raped, 2 main accused arrested in Pirojpur
DMP arrests 49 for consuming, selling drugs in city
13 new C-19 cases, with no deaths
Man gets life-term in C’nawabganj over drug peddling
Mansur Ali Foundation pays tribute to Bangabandhu
Youth arrested with firearm, bullets in C’nawabganj


Latest News
At least 12 killed in Madagascar stadium stampede
Two women killed in Naogaon wall collapse
Global COVID-19 incidence up by over 60pc in 28 days: WHO
NBR official tortured: Prime accused Masud among 3 arrested
Niger's military rulers order French ambassador out
Two siblings drown in Laxmipur pond
Putin signs decree forcing paramilitary fighters to swear oath
Snake bite kills man in Thakurgaon
13 more Covid patients hospitalised in 24hrs
Teacher dies after jumping into river to flee police
Most Read News
Suicide is no solution
Three motorcyclists killed in Bagerhat road mishap
7 killed in truck-microbus collision in Narsingdi
AL to hold peace rally in city today
50pc dengue patients died in 24hrs of hospitalisation: WHO
Trump arrested in election case, mug shot released
US to pursue justice for Rohingyas and all people of Myanmar: Blinken
BNP, like-minded parties to hold black flag procession today
'By turning against people, AL made its downfall inevitable'
Bangladesh’s drug addiction problem and its effects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft