Youth arrested with firearm, bullets in C’nawabganj







The arrestee is Abdullah Pranto, 21, a resident of Bonainagar village in Faridpur upazila of Pabna district.



Lt. Col Golam Kibria, commander of the BGB-59, at a press briefing on Friday morning said a team of the frontier force conducted a drive in Koylabari Truck Stand area under Shibganj upazila around 9 pm after tipped-off that a haul of arms would be smuggled by a battery-run three wheeler through a mango orchard.

As the vehicle approached, the law enforcers challenged it and found one revolver, four rounds of bullet and one magazine from the vehicle, he said.



Later, they arrested Abdullah in this connection.



The arrestee was handed over to Shibganj police station and a case was filed in this regard, added the commander. �UNB



