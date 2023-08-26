New drug called ‘Monkey Dust’ sparks concerns







The DNC and law enforcement agencies across the nation mainly in the airports have been placed on high alert to thwart the possible entry of this synthetic menace. The focus is particularly on flights arriving from the UK, with instructions to closely monitor passengers, especially frequent young travellers. This precautionary approach underlines the severity of the situation and the urgency to prevent the drug's infiltration.



'Monkey dust,' scientifically known as methylenedioxy-?-pyrrolidinohexiophenone (MDPHP), is a synthetic cathinone that is sold by dealers as a substitute for drugs like 'speed,' 'ecstasy,' or 'cocaine.' Its appeal lies in its affordability and its ability to induce euphoria, but the repercussions are far more sinister. Users can experience heightened anxiety, paranoia, and even seizures, putting their lives and the lives of others at risk.

What's particularly worrying is the drug's potential for inducing extreme aggression and violent behaviour. Some users have exhibited behaviours reminiscent of the "Incredible Hulk," illustrating the powerful grip this synthetic substance can have on the human psyche. The drug's long-lasting effects, which can persist for up to 12 hours, intensify its impact on the user's mental state, leading to hallucinations and irrational behaviour.



The warning from the DNC serves as a stark reminder that our drug laws must evolve in tandem with the ever-changing landscape of synthetic substances. The clandestine labs producing these drugs constantly adapt their formulas to evade regulation, necessitating a comprehensive and responsive approach from law enforcement agencies.



As the fight against 'monkey dust' begins, it is vital to address the root causes that make it appealing to certain demographics. Poverty and financial struggles exacerbate drug use, leading individuals down a dangerous path. Socioeconomic initiatives, along with drug education and rehabilitation programs, must be considered to break the cycle of addiction and prevent further tragedies.



