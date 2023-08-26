Video
Saturday, 26 August, 2023
Acute crisis of dengue testing kits at Kamalnagar

Published : Saturday, 26 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

The alarming rise in dengue cases in our district has brought to light a critical shortage of testing kits at the Kamalnagar Upazila Health Complex. This scarcity is hampering our ability to effectively combat the spread of this potentially life-threatening disease.

Since the beginning of July, the number of dengue cases in our upazila has been steadily increasing, causing great concern among our community. Unfortunately, the lack of necessary testing tools is exacerbating the situation. With each passing day, the hospital authorities are struggling to keep up with the growing influx of dengue patients who require testing and treatment. On average, the hospital is handling 40-45 fever patients per day, and the available testing kits have already been depleted.

As a result of the kit crisis, the hospital is forced to send dengue samples for testing outside of the complex. This delays diagnosis and treatment, potentially placing the affected individuals at greater risk. As of August 4th, a total of 211 samples had been tested, out of which 169 cases were confirmed as positive for dengue. This situation is deeply concerning and demands immediate attention.

Lastly, the dengue testing kit crisis in Kamalnagar demands swift action and collaborative efforts from health authorities, local government, and the community.
Ibrahim Sarder
Social worker


