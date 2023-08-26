

India undertakes low cost moon mission



The accomplishment of India's Chandrayaan-3 missions not only demonstrated India's developing space prowess but also highlighted a distinguishing element - the shockingly low costs. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a striking comparison to India's low-cost space missions in 2014, the world took notice. He said that India's Mars Orbiter Mission Mangalyaan, which cost $74 million, was less expensive than the film 'Gravity,' which cost about $100 million. Maven, a similar NASA Mars mission, had cost nearly 10 times more.



When compared to movies, Chandrayaan-3's minimal cost is shown once more. At roughly $75 million, it is less expensive than the 2014 sci-fi film 'Interstellar,' and even less expensive than the recent Bollywood film 'Adipurush,' which cost slightly more than the expedition. Chandrayaan-2 was more expensive than Chandrayaan-3. The frugality of India's space mission has become world news. How does India's space agency, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), maintain expenses so low?

Remember how ISRO employees used to ride their bicycles to the launch site to transport rocket cones? They may no longer ride bicycles, but their frugal culture lives on. Vikram Sarabhai, the father of India's space program and the creator of ISRO, established this culture by starting with a lab in his modest outhouse. "We have achieved a soft landing on the moon," announced S. Somanath, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organization, just after a roar swept through the ISRO premises shortly after 6 p.m. local time. "India is at the moon."



With such defined aims and working in a time when India was extremely poor, ISRO's leaders established a methodology that yielded maximum advantages with the least amount of effort. India has grappled with scarcity for the majority of its existence since 1947. This has produced a negative attitude against excess. The cost must always be kept in mind, as opposed to extravagant spending at NASA or the European Space Agency, where expenses can often exceed early predictions.



When the government's investment in the space program is minimal and the country is struggling to meet fundamental requirements, scientists must take risks. ISRO has taken several calculated risks, several of which have paid off. When India launched its first big satellite, APPLE, in 1981, ISRO used a motor from an unproven SLV rocket. Before APPLE, this rocket had only one launch, which had failed. However, the adaption proved successful.



ISRO's surprisingly low expenditures can also be attributable to the scientists' low pay. Recently, scientists at the space agency achieved historic success by earning one-fifth the wage of scientists in industrialized countries. ISRO scientists are not wealthy, and they always live a very normal and modest life. They aren't concerned with money, but they are passionate about their objective.



Bangladesh Space Research and Remote Sensing Organization (SPARRSO) is a statutory entity that conducts transdisciplinary research and applies technologies. The organization's mandate is to use space and remote sensing technology peacefully in agriculture, forestry, fisheries, geology, mapping, water resources, land use, meteorology, environment, geography, oceanography, education, and other fields of knowledge and science, as well as to develop such technologies for research purposes.



It's a very generic question from my side, If India can do it, why not we? What is the reason behind this? If we look very carefully there is nothing significant difference between our GDP and India or other indicators like development history with India. Bangladesh will continue to have a greater per capita GDP than India through 2022, according to the most recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates. Moreover, we both are going to be involved in BRICS which will be the mutual connection among other countries.



From our country's perspective, there has been a huge money Bangladesh government allocated for research. According to statistics, Tk 110 million was allotted for research in the Tk 8.3179 billion budget for 2021-2022. Let me pause you for a moment to think, Where is the outcome? In many places we may find corruption, not only in research and development but also in big projects for construction work, bribe-taking for proving jobs, and so forth.



It is also observed, that India has been doing far better in the film Industry where they have spent less on space journeys than making a film. Conversely, Bangladesh has been developing in the film industry, no doubt about that. But the argument goes, why we are not concerned about the other side of the coin? The world is competitive nowadays days very basic example triggers AI (Artificial Intelligence). Rather than Implementing a space history, we should at least give it a try, perhaps we will fail. However, that failure will be a success for our nation since we are far away from technological advancement.



In summation, Bangladesh, like any country, would need to make significant technological advancements, collaborate with established spacefaring nations, build space infrastructure, invest in research and development, engineer habitats, utilize space resources, address sustainability concerns, navigate international space laws, and secure public and political support for funding and commitment. This would be a massive and resource-intensive undertaking requiring careful planning and coordination. That's an ambitious and inspiring goal! Landing a spacecraft on the Moon would indeed be a significant achievement for Bangladesh and could potentially open up new avenues for technological advancement and development.

The writer is a Research Assistant, BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health, BRAC University



