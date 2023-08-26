Massacre on Rohingyas in Rakhine is a genocide







The World Food Programme recently announced that, owing to a shortage of finance, it has been compelled to reduce the monthly food allotment for Rohingya refugees to only $8 (£6.50). De Schutter predicts an increase prevalence of adolescent undernourishment and malnutrition and a subsequent persistence of stunting.



The Rohingya people have been persecuted for decades in Myanmar, a mostly Buddhist country, due to discriminatory policies such as citizenship rules, that specifically exclude them because of their religion, Islam. Rohingya crisis in Myanmar's Rakhine state is steadily escalating, becoming the world's largest and most urgent refugee crisis. An estimate that, approximately 1.2 millionRohingya refugees in Bangladesh as of May 2023, 603,000 of whom arrived since August 25 due to violence and persecution in Myanmar. Myanmar government has been heavily criticized for its constant disdain for human rights and violations of international humanitarian law.

However, in the past few years, the situation for the Rohingya people has drastically worsened. After the coup in Myanmar in 2021, this problem grew more complex, which added another layer of complexity to the procedure of repatriating Rohingya refugees. The Rohingya, in particular, is not protected from violence and is not guaranteed safety by the military government, that delaying repatriation procedure.



There is a persistent allegation against Myanmar government regarding whether the Rohingya crisis constitutes genocide or mass killing. The Myanmar government has consistently denied this claim, yet the available data and evidence indicates a different verdict.



However, Gambia, on behalf of the 57-nation Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, unveiled the first international complaint against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice in November 2019, charging the government with breaching the UN Genocide Convention. In January 2020, the court unanimously declared that Myanmar need to take immediate action to safeguard the Rohingya from persecution and preserve evidence of suspected genocide. It might take a long time for the lawsuit to reach a conclusion.



According to the Biden administration, the Rohingya minority in Myanmar has been the subject of genocide at the behest of the Myanmar military. United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the United States has received evidence indicating an unambiguous objective to exterminate the Rohingya, including claims of massacres, mass rapes, and burning. Over 6,700 people were murdered in the first month of the onslaught.



Genocide is frequently viewed as one of the gravest moral crimes that any government (whether a guerrilla group, pseudo-state, terrorist organisation, or occupying authority) can execute against its own people or those beneath its control.Genocide is first and foremost a crime against humanity that may result in indictment, trial, and punishment at the International Criminal Court (ICC).



Article 6 of the International Criminal Court Statute defines genocide as "any of the following acts committed with the intent to eliminate, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial, or religious group, as such: a) killing members of the group; (b) causing serious mental or bodily injury to members of the group; (c) intentionally inflicting on the group conditions of life determined to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; (d) imposing measures intended to birth control or prevent birth e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group or area.



Myanmar has used "othering" strategies, dehumanizing the Rohingya by calling them "illegal Bengalis". The Rohingya people have been segregated from the mainstream of society, locked up in deplorable open-air prisons, restricted to isolated regions, and denied exposure to economic prospects. They have been subjected to intimidation and violence. They are deprived of basic human rights, including freedom of movement, education, marriage, and childbirth, and are continually threatened with violence and extortion, forcing them to fall into utter destitution, malnutrition, famine, and serious physical and mental illness.



Genocide in the modern era is a calculated societal manipulation project that could endure for generations. Instead of starting with a massacre, it starts with isolating and weakening the target demographic until they are almost unrecognizable. By framing the Rohingya crisis in this manner, we can see a genocide in progress and stop it before it claims countless lives. Genocide relies heavily on an exclusivist ideology that may rally people around the total elimination of the "other."



Massacres may be eased by indoctrinating potential murderers through propaganda, agitation, and instigation. In the early days of the Rwandan genocide, radio propaganda labeled the Tutsis as "cockroaches," "snakes," and "devils who ate the vital organs of Hutus," fueling anxiety and hatred of the ethnic minority. It's strange how similar the statements of renowned nationalist monk Ashin Wirathu and the state-owned media in Myanmar are: "Muslims are like the African carp. They are herbivorous, have a high reproductive rate, are aggressive, and will consume members of their own species.



Min Aung Hlaing, the head of Myanmar's military, has made it explicit that the Rohingya do not have a place in their homeland. This demonizing discourse not only makes the elimination of the Rohingya psychologically acceptable but also frames it as a question of safeguarding national interests: property, race, and religion.



Adopting a narrative of Rohingya "terrorism" absolves the state from accountability for the long-standing structural grievances within the Rakhine community that animate local animosity against the Rohingya, and it also ensures that the military stays popularly supported for its gratuitous slaughter against the entire Rohingya population. The Rohingya have been subjected to bigotry and persecution for decades, and it was anticipated that this would eventually spark an armed rebellion in the area.



The Arakan Rohingya Solidarity Army was formed in response to the systematic oppression of the Rohingya, but instead of apprehending and attempting to apprehend those responsible, the military has begun an offensive of collective violence against the Rohingya, deliberately razing entire villages and killing civilians.



Scholars of genocide have documented a variety of destructive methods, both physical and psychological, that preceded the actual slaughter itself. Psychological devastation includes humiliation, abuse, harassment, or death of family members, and efforts to undermine cohesion through collective punishment; physical destruction includes congestion, hunger, diseases, a lack of medical treatment, torture, and occasional executions.



It is more prevalent for members of the outside group to be subjected to forms of intimidation and fear intended to displace them than to be killed. These sorts of actions fall under the umbrella term "genocide." However, the conflict in Arakan, Myanmar, appears to constitute genocide because of historical precedent and conceptual issues with the legal definition of genocide.



For example, there were numerous massacres, and an entire ethnic group was exterminated. While this occurred, Rohingya settlements were demolished simultaneously with their inhabitants. Now, the government of Myanmar is trying to deny that they killed a lot of people to get rid of an ethnic group. This constitutes an aspect of genocide since the authorities frequently attempt to claim that the event happened, and those who stand out against them frequently face severe repercussions.



There is evidence that the government of Myanmar matches criteria a, b, and c. Why then are we hesitant to use the term "genocide" to describe the massacres and forced relocations in Rakhine state? In light of the fact that "genocide, whether committed in time of peace or in time of war, is a crime under international law which they undertake to prevent and punish," it is perplexing that the United Nations fails to take legal action against the Myanmar government for its infringements on human rights and genocide.



The writer is Freelance Contributor



UN special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, Olivier De Schutter, expressed concern that Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh might become "the new Palestinians." Moreover, he emphasised that the issue has become protracted and has been mostly ignored. In an interview with the Guardian, De Schutter described the situation at Cox's Bazar as "absolutely terrible," stressing that he had seldom seen people in "such a state of desperation."The World Food Programme recently announced that, owing to a shortage of finance, it has been compelled to reduce the monthly food allotment for Rohingya refugees to only $8 (£6.50). De Schutter predicts an increase prevalence of adolescent undernourishment and malnutrition and a subsequent persistence of stunting.The Rohingya people have been persecuted for decades in Myanmar, a mostly Buddhist country, due to discriminatory policies such as citizenship rules, that specifically exclude them because of their religion, Islam. Rohingya crisis in Myanmar's Rakhine state is steadily escalating, becoming the world's largest and most urgent refugee crisis. An estimate that, approximately 1.2 millionRohingya refugees in Bangladesh as of May 2023, 603,000 of whom arrived since August 25 due to violence and persecution in Myanmar. Myanmar government has been heavily criticized for its constant disdain for human rights and violations of international humanitarian law.However, in the past few years, the situation for the Rohingya people has drastically worsened. After the coup in Myanmar in 2021, this problem grew more complex, which added another layer of complexity to the procedure of repatriating Rohingya refugees. The Rohingya, in particular, is not protected from violence and is not guaranteed safety by the military government, that delaying repatriation procedure.There is a persistent allegation against Myanmar government regarding whether the Rohingya crisis constitutes genocide or mass killing. The Myanmar government has consistently denied this claim, yet the available data and evidence indicates a different verdict.However, Gambia, on behalf of the 57-nation Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, unveiled the first international complaint against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice in November 2019, charging the government with breaching the UN Genocide Convention. In January 2020, the court unanimously declared that Myanmar need to take immediate action to safeguard the Rohingya from persecution and preserve evidence of suspected genocide. It might take a long time for the lawsuit to reach a conclusion.According to the Biden administration, the Rohingya minority in Myanmar has been the subject of genocide at the behest of the Myanmar military. United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the United States has received evidence indicating an unambiguous objective to exterminate the Rohingya, including claims of massacres, mass rapes, and burning. Over 6,700 people were murdered in the first month of the onslaught.Genocide is frequently viewed as one of the gravest moral crimes that any government (whether a guerrilla group, pseudo-state, terrorist organisation, or occupying authority) can execute against its own people or those beneath its control.Genocide is first and foremost a crime against humanity that may result in indictment, trial, and punishment at the International Criminal Court (ICC).Article 6 of the International Criminal Court Statute defines genocide as "any of the following acts committed with the intent to eliminate, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial, or religious group, as such: a) killing members of the group; (b) causing serious mental or bodily injury to members of the group; (c) intentionally inflicting on the group conditions of life determined to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; (d) imposing measures intended to birth control or prevent birth e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group or area.Myanmar has used "othering" strategies, dehumanizing the Rohingya by calling them "illegal Bengalis". The Rohingya people have been segregated from the mainstream of society, locked up in deplorable open-air prisons, restricted to isolated regions, and denied exposure to economic prospects. They have been subjected to intimidation and violence. They are deprived of basic human rights, including freedom of movement, education, marriage, and childbirth, and are continually threatened with violence and extortion, forcing them to fall into utter destitution, malnutrition, famine, and serious physical and mental illness.Genocide in the modern era is a calculated societal manipulation project that could endure for generations. Instead of starting with a massacre, it starts with isolating and weakening the target demographic until they are almost unrecognizable. By framing the Rohingya crisis in this manner, we can see a genocide in progress and stop it before it claims countless lives. Genocide relies heavily on an exclusivist ideology that may rally people around the total elimination of the "other."Massacres may be eased by indoctrinating potential murderers through propaganda, agitation, and instigation. In the early days of the Rwandan genocide, radio propaganda labeled the Tutsis as "cockroaches," "snakes," and "devils who ate the vital organs of Hutus," fueling anxiety and hatred of the ethnic minority. It's strange how similar the statements of renowned nationalist monk Ashin Wirathu and the state-owned media in Myanmar are: "Muslims are like the African carp. They are herbivorous, have a high reproductive rate, are aggressive, and will consume members of their own species.Min Aung Hlaing, the head of Myanmar's military, has made it explicit that the Rohingya do not have a place in their homeland. This demonizing discourse not only makes the elimination of the Rohingya psychologically acceptable but also frames it as a question of safeguarding national interests: property, race, and religion.Adopting a narrative of Rohingya "terrorism" absolves the state from accountability for the long-standing structural grievances within the Rakhine community that animate local animosity against the Rohingya, and it also ensures that the military stays popularly supported for its gratuitous slaughter against the entire Rohingya population. The Rohingya have been subjected to bigotry and persecution for decades, and it was anticipated that this would eventually spark an armed rebellion in the area.The Arakan Rohingya Solidarity Army was formed in response to the systematic oppression of the Rohingya, but instead of apprehending and attempting to apprehend those responsible, the military has begun an offensive of collective violence against the Rohingya, deliberately razing entire villages and killing civilians.Scholars of genocide have documented a variety of destructive methods, both physical and psychological, that preceded the actual slaughter itself. Psychological devastation includes humiliation, abuse, harassment, or death of family members, and efforts to undermine cohesion through collective punishment; physical destruction includes congestion, hunger, diseases, a lack of medical treatment, torture, and occasional executions.It is more prevalent for members of the outside group to be subjected to forms of intimidation and fear intended to displace them than to be killed. These sorts of actions fall under the umbrella term "genocide." However, the conflict in Arakan, Myanmar, appears to constitute genocide because of historical precedent and conceptual issues with the legal definition of genocide.For example, there were numerous massacres, and an entire ethnic group was exterminated. While this occurred, Rohingya settlements were demolished simultaneously with their inhabitants. Now, the government of Myanmar is trying to deny that they killed a lot of people to get rid of an ethnic group. This constitutes an aspect of genocide since the authorities frequently attempt to claim that the event happened, and those who stand out against them frequently face severe repercussions.There is evidence that the government of Myanmar matches criteria a, b, and c. Why then are we hesitant to use the term "genocide" to describe the massacres and forced relocations in Rakhine state? In light of the fact that "genocide, whether committed in time of peace or in time of war, is a crime under international law which they undertake to prevent and punish," it is perplexing that the United Nations fails to take legal action against the Myanmar government for its infringements on human rights and genocide.The writer is Freelance Contributor