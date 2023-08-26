

Challenges for Universal Pension Scheme



If this is implemented, the social security of the disadvantaged, the helpless, and the elderly citizens will be ensured. The pension scheme can be a place of trust for those citizens. If it is implemented properly after its launch, it will also play a great role in improving the quality of life of the people. It will ensure social security by reducing the dependence of people in old age. Apart from this, it will help us achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 declared by the United Nations. But the question remains as to how transparent and transparent this Universal Pension Scheme will be!



Firstly, it has a fault at the root. The government's operation of the pension scheme without finalizing it, much like admitting students before establishing a school. So far, a two-member National Pension Authority has been formed for the pension. Its financial activities will be temporarily handled through Sonali Bank. The government has not made any arrangements for a separate desk or recruitment or training for the pension scheme, or an organization. Only a website has been launched. Such a chaotic situation indicates that this is probably a political initiative in the face of the election, where the ruling party will use this initiative to increase the vote bank.

In addition, the issues of where the money collected from the people will be invested, how profit will come, and at what rate the people will get it are unclear. A person must continuously contribute at least Tk 500 for at least 10 years after joining the Universal Pension Scheme to receive monthly pension benefits. In the current fragile economic situation with dollar crisis, there is no clear explanation of how the market value of the deposited money will be in 10 years and how the market value of the money returned will be adjusted.



Another reason for the general public's lack of interest in the pension scheme could be the rising purchasing power and inflation. The purchasing power of the lower and lower-middle class is gradually declining. Even if 1 kg of beef can be bought in the market for Tk 800 today, it may have to be paid at least Tk 1100-1200 in 10 years. The rise in the value of the dollar will have a major impact on the economy.



The Bangladesh Constitution states, article 15(d) states, "the right to social security, that is to say, to public assistance in cases of undeserved want arising from unemployment, illness or disablement, or suffered by widows or orphans or in old age, or in other such cases." That is, those groups of people have the right to enjoy those benefits free of charge. But the Universal Pension Scheme says that social security in the name of pension will be ensured after a certain amount of contribution and a specified period of time with terms and conditions. Therefore, in that case, it is still debatable whether the constitution and the new pension bill are in conflict.



The general public has a kind of distrust in government institutions. The most challenging event will be in the case of the Equality Scheme. In which the government will contribute directly. So there is uncertainty whether the real helpless and impoverished people will get those benefits. Because there have been reports of widespread irregularities in government activities, including old age allowance and other services in the past. Therefore, the pension scheme will have to work hard to gain the trust of the general public.



In contrast to the government's service, there are other competing services in the market. Such as: short and long-term savings certificates, fixed deposits of different tenures in banks, life insurance schemes of different insurance companies. Therefore, the government has to prove with its actions why people will take this service and why it is different from other services. Along with that, if the government can ensure transparency and accountability by overcoming all uncertainties, it is hoped that the general public will become interested in the Universal Pension Scheme in the near future.

The writer is a student of University of Dhaka



