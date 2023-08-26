Video
Home Countryside

Fulbari people suffer for damaged road, bridge

Published : Saturday, 26 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Aug 25: A road damaged by the Dharla River in Fulbari  Upazila of the district is causing immense public sufferings.

After being hit by severe river current, the road got damaged.

According to local sources, over 200 families in Gourakmandal area of Nawdanga Union are experiencing the sufferings.

The broken portion of the pucca road ranging from BDR Bazar to BGD Camp was repaired quickly.

But the muddy portion of the road from the union member Shyamol Mandal Baari to Baromasia Bridge has developed big holes at its three points. These breaks have disrupted the communication.

Children can't go to their school and college. Locals demanded immediate repairing of the road.

A new 10-foot long bridge built at Tk 4 lakh and 31 thousand at Char Gourakmandal in Nawdanga Union also got broken due to the Dharla current within 15 days of  handover. It was also not repaired.

Ward Member of Char Gourakmandal Union Ayaj Uddin said, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) inspected the broken bridge few days back, and he gave assurance of building a new bridge there.

Locals Hasmat Ali, 67, and Khoyrot Ali, 57, of Gourakmandal area said, 27 days back, four points of the muddy-pucca road got breached due to severe current of the Dharla River.

The local administration repaired the pucca broken part of the road quickly, but the broken parts of the muddy portion were not repaired. This muddy portion having three broken parts of the road is about one kilometre.

One broken point of the muddy road was made fit for communication by raising a bamboo bridge at the initiative of the union member and locals. But still there are big holes on the broken road.

Locals and students demanded of the authorities concerned for repairing it urgently.

Gourakmandal Ward Member Shyamol Chandra Mandal said, the pucca road portion was repaired through UNO and upazila chairman.

The broken parts of the muddy road remained unrepaired due to fund shortage, he added. He drew attention of the authorities concerned for quickly repairing the broken points.

UNO Sibbir Ahmed said, the authorities have been informed about the remaining broken parts.
"We hope these will be repaired soon," he added.



