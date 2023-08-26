Video
Bangabandhu Corner opens at NSTU

Published : Saturday, 26 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent


NOAKHALI, Aug 25: Bangabandhu Corner and Bangabandhu's portrait were inaugurated at Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU) on Wednesday on the occasion of the 48th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

A discussion was held on the occasion of the inauguration organized by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall.
NSTU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Didar-Ul-Alam was present as the chief guest at the programme with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall Provost Dr Abanti Baro in the chair.

NSTU Pro-VC Professor Dr Mohammad Abdul Baki and Treasurer Professor Dr Newaz Mohammad Bahadur were present as special guests.
 
Teachers Association President Professor Dr Biplab Mallik, General Secretary Professor Dr SM Mahbubur Rahman, Bangla Department Chairman Professor Dr MD Masud Rahman, IQAC Director Professor Dr Firoz Ahmed, IIS Director Professor Dr Md Anisuzzaman, among others, were also present there.


