Four found dead in Kushtia, Chattogram, Moulvibazar







KUSHTIA: Two females were found dead in separate incidents in Mirpur and Sadar upazilas of the district in four days.



Police recovered the body of a housewife from a pond in Mirpur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Razia Khatun Sumi, 26, wife of Rakib Ali, a resident of Krishnapur Village under Fulbaria Union in the upazila.



The woman's husband Rakib Ali said, "Sumi slept with me in the house at night. At that time, suddenly she left room after getting a phone call but did not return."



"After searching, we saw her body floating on water of the pond next to the house. It is a planned murder", he added.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mirpur Police Station (PS) Rafiqul Islam said on information, police recovered the body from the pond and sent it to Kushtia General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



A young man, named Nazrul Islam, was detained for questioning in this connection.



However, the investigation is going on and necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



On the other hand, police recovered the body of a young girl from his boyfriend's house in the district town on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place on the third floor of a five-storey building in front of Kushtia Zilla School.



The deceased was identified as Jannatul Ferdous Tuli, 22, daughter of Ohidul Islam, a resident of Mollategharia area under Ward No. 21 in the town. She was a first year student of Kushtia Nursing Institute.



Meanwhile, the accused of the incident is Mahmudul Hasan Sumon, an advocate of Kushtia Judge Court and tenant of the third floor of the five-storey building.



According to locals, Sumon developed an affair with Tuli few months back but secretly, married another girl on August 18. When the deceased knew about the matter, she went to the lawyer's house on Tuesday afternoon.



Later on, police recovered the hanging body of her from Sumon's house in the evening.



Sharifa Khatun, mother of the deceased mother said, "Today was my daughter's birthday. She took some money from me saying that she will celebrate her birthday with her friends. After a while, I was informed that my daughter committed suicide."



"My daughter could not have committed suicide, she must have been killed. We want justice and exemplary punishment for the culprit," she said.



Kushtia Model PS OC Sayed Ashiqur Rahman said being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kushtia Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Since the incident happened, Mahmudul Hasan went into hiding.



However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.



CHATTOGRAM: Police recovered the hanging body of a teenage boy from his residence in Boalkhali Upazila of the district on Thursday night.



The deceased was identified as Ahadul Islam Bijoy, 17, son of Hamidul Haque, a resident of Charkhijirpura area under Gomdandi Union in the upazila. He passed the SSC examinations this year.



Police sources said the family members spotted the teenage boy hanging in their kitchen of the house in the afternoon and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body of the boy and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Boalkhali PS OC Asahab Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind the death would be known after getting the autopsy report.



KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the body of an elderly woman from a pond in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.



The deceased was identified as Amena Begum, 70, wife of late Hafiz Mia, a resident of Hossainpur area under Kadipur Union in the upazila. She was a mentally-imbalanced woman.



Quoting the deceased's family members, Kulaura PS Inspector (Investigation) Kyshainu said Amena Begum went out of the house on Tuesday night. She had been missing since then.



Later on, locals spotted her body floating on water in a pond in the area on Wednesday morning and informed police. Being informed, police recovered the body from the pond at noon.



However, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them, the police official added.



