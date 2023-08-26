Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 August, 2023, 10:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Farmers become happy as watermelon grows well in Khulna

Published : Saturday, 26 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Zahid Hossain

Farmers become happy as watermelon grows well in Khulna

Farmers become happy as watermelon grows well in Khulna

KHULNA, Aug 25: Farmers of Khulna become very happy as huge watermelon are growing during this off-season.

Around 500 hectares of land have been brought under watermelon cultivation exceeding the DAE-fixed farming target of 430 hectares of land in the Khulna agriculture region.

Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) had set a target of 430 hectares of land for watermelon cultivation whereas a total of 496 hectares of land including 20 hectares of land of the GKBSP (Gopalganj, Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira, and Pirojpur) project, have been cultivated in this region which is 115.34 per cent of the fixed target.
However, the total cultivated land includes 400 hectares in Khulna, 35 hectares in Bagerhat, 27 hectares in Satkhira, 14 hectares in Narail, and 20 hectares of land for the GKBSP project.

Under theGKBSP project, 30 farmers cultivated off-season watermelon in 20 hectares of land with an expense of Taka 20 to 25 per hectare of land, and the expected production is 40 metric ton watermelon per hector which is worth Taka 1.5 lakh.

While talking to The Daily Observer, Amarendra Biswas, the project Director of GKBSP, a project of experimental cultivation exhibition lands at GKBSP, said farmers could not get marginal profit due to drought in summer season, but in the rainy season, they will get more profit.

As a result, farmers are interested in watermelon cultivation beside the shrimp-farming enclosures.

Besides, the government has provided fertiliser, seeds, pesticides and training free of cost, and wages of the workers have been provided under the GKBSP project, he added.

Additional Director of the DAE Mohan Kumar Ghosh said, off-season watermelon cultivation is less expensive than seasonal cultivation, and no irrigation is required due to sufficient rainfall.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fulbari people suffer for damaged road, bridge
Bangabandhu Corner opens at NSTU
Four found dead in Kushtia, Chattogram, Moulvibazar
Farmers become happy as watermelon grows well in Khulna
61 detained on different charges in eight districts
Stone lifting from underground rampant at Patgram
Two die falling from PUST building
Four people ‘commit suicide’ in four districts


Latest News
At least 12 killed in Madagascar stadium stampede
Two women killed in Naogaon wall collapse
Global COVID-19 incidence up by over 60pc in 28 days: WHO
NBR official tortured: Prime accused Masud among 3 arrested
Niger's military rulers order French ambassador out
Two siblings drown in Laxmipur pond
Putin signs decree forcing paramilitary fighters to swear oath
Snake bite kills man in Thakurgaon
13 more Covid patients hospitalised in 24hrs
Teacher dies after jumping into river to flee police
Most Read News
Suicide is no solution
Three motorcyclists killed in Bagerhat road mishap
7 killed in truck-microbus collision in Narsingdi
AL to hold peace rally in city today
50pc dengue patients died in 24hrs of hospitalisation: WHO
Trump arrested in election case, mug shot released
US to pursue justice for Rohingyas and all people of Myanmar: Blinken
BNP, like-minded parties to hold black flag procession today
'By turning against people, AL made its downfall inevitable'
Bangladesh’s drug addiction problem and its effects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft