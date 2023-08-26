

Farmers become happy as watermelon grows well in Khulna KHULNA, Aug 25: Farmers of Khulna become very happy as huge watermelon are growing during this off-season.

Around 500 hectares of land have been brought under watermelon cultivation exceeding the DAE-fixed farming target of 430 hectares of land in the Khulna agriculture region.



Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) had set a target of 430 hectares of land for watermelon cultivation whereas a total of 496 hectares of land including 20 hectares of land of the GKBSP (Gopalganj, Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira, and Pirojpur) project, have been cultivated in this region which is 115.34 per cent of the fixed target.





Under theGKBSP project, 30 farmers cultivated off-season watermelon in 20 hectares of land with an expense of Taka 20 to 25 per hectare of land, and the expected production is 40 metric ton watermelon per hector which is worth Taka 1.5 lakh.



While talking to The Daily Observer, Amarendra Biswas, the project Director of GKBSP, a project of experimental cultivation exhibition lands at GKBSP, said farmers could not get marginal profit due to drought in summer season, but in the rainy season, they will get more profit.



As a result, farmers are interested in watermelon cultivation beside the shrimp-farming enclosures.



Besides, the government has provided fertiliser, seeds, pesticides and training free of cost, and wages of the workers have been provided under the GKBSP project, he added.



Additional Director of the DAE Mohan Kumar Ghosh said, off-season watermelon cultivation is less expensive than seasonal cultivation, and no irrigation is required due to sufficient rainfall.



