61 detained on different charges in eight districts







JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a fugitive life-term convict who was sentenced to life-term of imprisonment in a drug case in the district around 11 years back.



The arrested is Raihan alias Munna, 45, a resident of Shantinagar Machua Bazar Mahalla in the district town. He was the accused in a drug case filed with Santahar Railway Police Station (PS).

RAB-5 CPC-3 Camp Captain and Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Rafiqul Islam gave this information in a press release on Thursday morning.



According to the press release, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was registered against Munna with Santahar Railway PS on June 24, 2012, on charges of smuggling phensedyl.



Joypurhat Special Tribunal Court-5 Judge Abbas Uddin awarded life-term sentence to Munna in the drug case. Munna was absconding for 11 years after getting bail in the case.



Later on, members of RAB-5 and RAB-1 conducted drives and arrested him.



RAJSHAHI: A total of 50 people were arrested on different charges in the district recently.



Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested two persons on charges of extortion through an online-based Multi-Level Marketing (MLM) app in Mohanpur Upazila of the district.



PBI confirmed the matter in a press conference held at Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) Headquarters on Thursday.



The PBI has not disclosed the names of the arrested individuals for the sake of the ongoing investigation.



Prior to this, on Wednesday afternoon, an operation was conducted in Bishahora Village under Jahannabad Union in Mohanpur Upazila, and arrested the duo.



During the press conference, RMP Commissioner Biplob Bijoy Talukder, stated, "A case related to the MLM scheme has been filed with Rajpara PS in the city.



A joint investigation involving the police, CID, and PBI has resulted in the arrest of two individuals. We will present them in court and seek remand.



After that, further investigation will be conducted. Preliminary findings indicate that many individuals have invested through them."



Meanwhile, RMP and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, arrested 25 people on different charges in the city.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the matter on Wednesday morning.



Among the arrestees, 19 had arrest warrant, three were arrested with drugs and the remaining three on various charges.



However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.



On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 41 people in separate drives in the city from Friday night till Saturday morning on various charges.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Saturday morning.



Among the arrested, 16 had arrest warrants, four were held with drugs and the remaining three on different charges.



Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.



SITAKUNDA, CHATTOGRAM: Members of RAB arrested two people along with firearms from Sitakunda Upazila in the district on Tuesday.



The arrested are: Jahangir Alam and Md Emon.



Tapash Karmakar, senior assistant superintendent of police and director (media) of RAB-7, on Wednesday said a team of RAB-7 conducted a drive in Pathorighona hill area of the upazila and unearthed the illegal arms making factory on Tuesday.



He said they arrested two people involved with it and seized three locally made guns, one sharp weapon and huge arms making equipment.



The arrestees lived in the area in the guise of farmers. Among them, Jahangir has supplying the illegal arms to the criminals, including pirates, drug peddlers and members of robber gangs for long time, the official said.



Jahangir was also wanted in several cases including that of robbery and drugs, he added.



TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: Police arrested Ashraful Islam, the lone accused in Cox's Bazar Awami League (AL) leader Saif Uddin murder case, from Teknaf Upazila in the district.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Cox's Bazar Model PS Md Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the arrest news at around 1:30 am on Tuesday.



Police were able to identify the accused from the hotel's CCTV footage and detected his location with the help of technology.



Later on, a team arrested him from Teknaf during an overnight drive.



Asharful confessed that he killed Saif Uddin on Sunday evening after Magrib prayers.



Saif Uddin, 45, was found dead inside a room of Hotel Sunmoon in Cox's Bazar Town on Monday morning. Then his hands and legs were tied up with rope. Several injury marks were found on his body.



Saif Uddin, a resident of Ghonarpara, was relief and social welfare secretary of AL's Cox's Bazar Municipality unit. He was the former assistant general secretary of Cox's Bazar District Chhatra League.



SYLHET: The intern doctors of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital went on work abstention from Tuesday morning protesting the attack on them over death of a patient.



On Monday, the attendants of a patient vandalised hospital and treatment-related materials after the death of their patient while undergoing treatment. They also harassed on-duty doctors and nurses of the hospital.



At around 2 am on Tuesday, ward master Rawshan Habib filed a case with Kotwali PS on behalf of the hospital.



Police, however, detained four persons over the incident.



Protesting the attack, the intern doctors on Monday night called the strike for an indefinite period.



According to the hospital sources, a patient, named Shahabuddin, died on Monday afternoon. Later on, his relatives locked into altercation with the doctors and nurses, and at one stage, they attacked them and vandalised the hospital.



Getting information, a team of the law enforcers went to the scene and took the situation under their control. They detained four attackers from the scene and took them to Kotwali Model PS.



MEHERPUR: Police arrested a youth who fled in handcuffed condition recently from Sharatola BGB Camp in Gangni Upazila of the district.



Police arrested him from Tentulbaria Village of the upazila on Sunday night and recovered the handcuff.



The arrestee is identified as Ashik, 26, son of Soleman alias Kota of Haribhanga Village at Gangni.



According to local sources, members of BGB Sahratala Camp arrested Ashiq from bordering Sahratala Village on July 19. He was handcuffed and beaten by BGB members on suspicion of involvement in drug trade. But nothing was recovered from his possession.



In this situation, locals protested the BGB action about the beating.



Locals reached clashes with the BGB members. At one stage of the clash, Ashiq ran away. Later on, a case was filed with Gangni PS against him in this connection.



Gangni PS OC Abdur Razzak said, the police managed to arrest Ashiq in the early hours of Sunday and sent him to court on Monday.



DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Police arrested a homeopathy doctor from Daulatpur Upazila in the district recently for derogatory remarks on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



The arrested man is Habibur Rahman, 42, son of Mohar Biswas, a resident of Joypur Village under Pragpur Union in the upazila.



It was known that Habibur posted a facebook status on Sunday night, where he made derogatory remarks on the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



After the matter spread, Upazila Juba League leader Tariqul Oslam Sohag lodged a complaint with Daulatpur PS against Habibur.

Following this, police arrested Habibur Rahman.



The arrested person was, later, sent to the jail on Monday noon following a court order. Daulatpur PS OC Rafiqul Islam confirmed the matter.



CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested a man, who was accused in a rape case filed with Nachole PS in the district, from Badda area in the capital recently.



The arrested person is Mohammad Kawsar Ali, 39, a resident of Nachole PS area in Chapainawabganj District.



RAB-5 Commander Lt Col Riaz Shahriar at a press briefing said Kausar, raped a four-year-old girl in his house.



When the incident came to light, Kawsar fled his home. The next day, the victim's father filed a case with Nachol PS, said the official.



The RAB official further said acting on a tip-off, a joint team of RAB-5 of Chapainawabganj and RAB-1 of Dhaka conducted a drive in Badda area of the capital recently, and arrested the rape accused Kawsar.



Later on, the arrested person was handed over to the police of Nachole Thana.



Legal action would be taken against the arrested in this connection, the RAB official added.



