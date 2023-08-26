

Stone lifting from underground rampant at Patgram



Using high powered dredger machine (Boma machine), deep soil is cut to collect stones.



This illegal stone lifting continues from evening to morning every day. Later on, lifted stones and sand are piled in different places of the upazila for sale.

In 2010 a circular was issued by the government restricting stone and sand lifting.



In connivance with some law-enforcing members machine operators are carrying out this act. A visit found such machines set up in Dharla, Saniajan, Singimari rivers, croplands, ponds, and canals.



Due to stone and sand lifting, these rivers have lost navigability and their directions disappeared. The rivers have turned canals. Also hundreds of bigha of croplands got damaged.



In different areas of the upazila, different government and private buildings, roads, rail line, Burimari Land Port, and educational institutions are in serious risk conditions.



Sources at Local Engineering Department said, there has been huge revenue losses due to reckless stone lifting.



If effective measures are not taken for stopping sand lifting, few rivers will disappear in the upazila. Because of stone lifting, 10-15 men including students died falling into deep holes.



Lecturer of Bawra Punom Chand Bhutoria College Mahbubar Rahman Soyeb said, local roads have been damaged due to reckless ply of stone and sand laden trolley. As these vehicles move speedily on these roads, guardians scare to send their children to schools, he added.



On condition of anonymity, a machine owner said, he is to give Tk 10,000 to some members of law-enforcing agency for running his dredger at night and day, and if he does not give it, they will break machine and pipe.



A Bhurimari Union dweller, on condition of anonymity, said, "If the local administration and law-enforcing agency are informed about machine-running, they tell it to the machine owners.



Later on, machine owners threat us in different ways. Nobody will dare to run machines if the administration restricts."



A freedom fighter of Baniadanga Village at Burimari Union Shamsul Huda said, stones are being lifted from the Dharla River by Boma machine for the last several days.



Croplands and other arable lands are getting damaged and machine owners are not heeding any protest, he added.



Officer-in-Charge of Patgram Police Station Fardaus Wahid denied money taking and said, "There is no probe to this matter."



Patgram Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Abdul Wazed said, the UNO is under training abroad; campaign will be strengthened to stop stone lifting.



PATGRAM, LALMONIRHAT, Aug 25: Stone and sand lifting from underground is going on in a festive manner in Patgram Upazila of the district, ignoring the government rules.Using high powered dredger machine (Boma machine), deep soil is cut to collect stones.This illegal stone lifting continues from evening to morning every day. Later on, lifted stones and sand are piled in different places of the upazila for sale.In 2010 a circular was issued by the government restricting stone and sand lifting.In connivance with some law-enforcing members machine operators are carrying out this act. A visit found such machines set up in Dharla, Saniajan, Singimari rivers, croplands, ponds, and canals.Due to stone and sand lifting, these rivers have lost navigability and their directions disappeared. The rivers have turned canals. Also hundreds of bigha of croplands got damaged.In different areas of the upazila, different government and private buildings, roads, rail line, Burimari Land Port, and educational institutions are in serious risk conditions.Sources at Local Engineering Department said, there has been huge revenue losses due to reckless stone lifting.If effective measures are not taken for stopping sand lifting, few rivers will disappear in the upazila. Because of stone lifting, 10-15 men including students died falling into deep holes.Lecturer of Bawra Punom Chand Bhutoria College Mahbubar Rahman Soyeb said, local roads have been damaged due to reckless ply of stone and sand laden trolley. As these vehicles move speedily on these roads, guardians scare to send their children to schools, he added.On condition of anonymity, a machine owner said, he is to give Tk 10,000 to some members of law-enforcing agency for running his dredger at night and day, and if he does not give it, they will break machine and pipe.A Bhurimari Union dweller, on condition of anonymity, said, "If the local administration and law-enforcing agency are informed about machine-running, they tell it to the machine owners.Later on, machine owners threat us in different ways. Nobody will dare to run machines if the administration restricts."A freedom fighter of Baniadanga Village at Burimari Union Shamsul Huda said, stones are being lifted from the Dharla River by Boma machine for the last several days.Croplands and other arable lands are getting damaged and machine owners are not heeding any protest, he added.Officer-in-Charge of Patgram Police Station Fardaus Wahid denied money taking and said, "There is no probe to this matter."Patgram Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Abdul Wazed said, the UNO is under training abroad; campaign will be strengthened to stop stone lifting.