Two die falling from PUST building

PABNA, Aug 25: Two construction workers died and another was injured after falling from an under-construction building at Pabna University of Science and Technology (PUST) on Friday morning.The deceased were identified as Tuhin Hossain, 25, son of Azizur Rahman, hailed from Chapainawabganj, and Asadul Ali, 30, son of late Mojibur Rahman from Godagari Upazila in Rajshahi.Local sources said three workers were plastering the exterior wall of a 10-storey building under construction on the university campus at around 9 am. At that time, they fell down from the building.They were rescued and admitted to Pabna General Hospital. Later on, the two died on the way to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. The injured is now undergoing treatment.Officer-in-Charge of Pabna Sadar Police Station Kripa Sindhu Bala confirmed the incident.