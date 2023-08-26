Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 August, 2023, 10:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two die falling from PUST building

Published : Saturday, 26 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Our Correspondent


PABNA, Aug 25: Two construction workers died and another was injured after falling from an under-construction building at Pabna University of Science and Technology (PUST) on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Tuhin Hossain, 25, son of Azizur Rahman, hailed from Chapainawabganj, and Asadul Ali, 30, son of late Mojibur Rahman from Godagari Upazila in Rajshahi.
Local sources said three workers were plastering the exterior wall of a 10-storey building under construction on the university campus at around 9 am. At that time, they fell down from the building.

They were rescued and admitted to Pabna General Hospital. Later on, the two died on the way to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. The injured is now undergoing treatment.

Officer-in-Charge of Pabna Sadar Police Station Kripa Sindhu Bala confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fulbari people suffer for damaged road, bridge
Bangabandhu Corner opens at NSTU
Four found dead in Kushtia, Chattogram, Moulvibazar
Farmers become happy as watermelon grows well in Khulna
61 detained on different charges in eight districts
Stone lifting from underground rampant at Patgram
Two die falling from PUST building
Four people ‘commit suicide’ in four districts


Latest News
At least 12 killed in Madagascar stadium stampede
Two women killed in Naogaon wall collapse
Global COVID-19 incidence up by over 60pc in 28 days: WHO
NBR official tortured: Prime accused Masud among 3 arrested
Niger's military rulers order French ambassador out
Two siblings drown in Laxmipur pond
Putin signs decree forcing paramilitary fighters to swear oath
Snake bite kills man in Thakurgaon
13 more Covid patients hospitalised in 24hrs
Teacher dies after jumping into river to flee police
Most Read News
Suicide is no solution
Three motorcyclists killed in Bagerhat road mishap
7 killed in truck-microbus collision in Narsingdi
AL to hold peace rally in city today
50pc dengue patients died in 24hrs of hospitalisation: WHO
Trump arrested in election case, mug shot released
US to pursue justice for Rohingyas and all people of Myanmar: Blinken
BNP, like-minded parties to hold black flag procession today
'By turning against people, AL made its downfall inevitable'
Bangladesh’s drug addiction problem and its effects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft