Four people ‘commit suicide’ in four districts







CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: A young girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.



Deceased Ratna Khatun, 23, was the daughter of late Abdul Jabbar, a resident of Barogharipara area under Nashratpur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Ratna hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling fan of her room in the house at around 1:30 pm while no one was at home.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



It was known that the girl had been suffering from mental disease for long.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Chirirbandar Police Station (PS) Kamal Chandra Roy confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.



CHATTOGRAM: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Rangunia Upazila of the district early Thursday.



The deceased was identified as Ayesha Begum, 40, wife of Jamshedul Alam, a resident of Pashchim Mollapara Village under Lalanagar Union in the upazila.



Police and local sources said the woman committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her room in the house early in the morning.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them in this regard.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rangunia PS Nurul Islam confirmed the incident.



BETAGI, BARGUNA: A madrasa student reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Betagi Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Md Ramjan Ali, 14, son of Monir Hossain, a resident of Ward No. 3 Brac Office Mor area under Betagi Municipality. He was a sixth grader at Bholanathpur Mallick Bari Madrasa.



Local and the deceased's family sources said Ramjan's mother Laiju Begum scolded him on Wednesday as he did not go to the madrasa that day.



Following this, Ramjan hanged himself from the ceiling fan of a room in the house in the afternoon out of huff with his mother.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barguna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



The law enforcers also recovered a suicide note from beside the body.



Betagi PS OC Md Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident.



NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A schoolboy reportedly committed suicide in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Tuesday.



Deceased Sujadul was the son of Nazrul Islam of Madhyamkura Sutanal Pukurpar area under Kakarkandi Union in the upazila. He was a fourth grader at Shalmara Government Primary School.



It was known that Sujadul hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in the afternoon out of huff with his mother as she scolded him for not going school that day.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.



Nalitabari PS OC Emdadul Haque confirmed the incident.



