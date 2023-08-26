Video
Arum farming gains popularity at Dumuria

Published : Saturday, 26 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Our Correspondent

Arum farming gains popularity at Dumuria

Arum farming gains popularity at Dumuria

DUMURIA, KHULNA, Aug 25: Arum, locally known as Kochu, are being commercially cultivated in Dumuri Upazila of the district.

This is creating positive atmosphere in the upazila, engaging enthusiastic growers. The arum stems also hold a growing popularity across the country.

Arums are available in all areas of the upazila including house yards, paddy field isles, edges of canals and beels. Once villagers were not so used to eating arum stems or leaves.
Now they have started eating those after knowing  health benefits.

Arum stems can be consumed by cooking in various systems. These can be cooked with Hilsa, small fishes, shrimps, and dry fishes.

According to experts, the daily nutrition requirement can be met with arum stems. Arum stems contain Vitamin A, B, C and other ingredients including potassium and antioxidant. Due to lack of Vitamin A, night blindness develops among men. These are hugely iron-enriched.

This vegetable improves haemoglobin level in human body. Doctors also prescribe it for anaemia patients. Arum stems cures skin problems. High level potassium reduces risk of heart disease and check high strokes.

Per 100 gram arum stems contains 39 gram protein, 6.8 gram sugar, 15 gram fat, 227 milligram calcium, 10 milligram iron and 56 milligram food energy.

A grower of Angardaha Village at Kharnia Union Md Golam Nabi Fakir said, he has cultivated arum on a small piece of land after taking advice from the upazila agriculture office. He is hoping to make a good sale of arum stems.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Insad Ibne Amin said, arum stems help keep oxygen supply active in human body.

Doctor Din Mohammad Khoka said, various vitamins and mineral elements of arum stems are useful for pregnant women and children.  He advised people having allergy problems to avoid arum stems.




