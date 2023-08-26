Three to die, five get life term in murder, drug cases







HABIGANJ: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to death for killing a businessman in Sultanshi Village under Sadar Upazila in 1997.



Judge of the Additional District and Sessions Judge Court-1 Azizul Haque handed down the verdict in the afternoon.



According to the prosecution, in the evening of June 1, 1997, businessman Abdul Hai went to the house of Abdul Wahid to ask for the due money.



There was an argument between Abdul Hai and Abdul Wahid. At one point, Abdul Wahid killed Abdul Hai by stabbing him on the chest.



Younger brother of the deceased Abdul Shafi filed a murder case with Habiganj Sadar Police Station (PS) against five people on June 2 in 1997.



The investigating officer of the case then submitted the charge-sheet to the court against Abdul Wahid after investigation.



After examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses, the court found him guilty and pronounced the verdict on Thursday afternoon.



Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Advocate Saleh Uddin Ahmed confirmed the matter.



CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for keeping heroin in Gomastapur Upazila in 2015.



At the same time, the court also fined him of Tk 10,000, and in default, he will have to suffer three more months in jail.



Chapainawabganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Rabiul Islam handed down the verdict in presence of the convict.



The condemned convict is Milon, 32, a resident of Jalibagan area under Rohanpur Municipality in Gomastapur Upazila of the district.



Rabiul Islam, another accused of the case, was acquitted during the prosecution as the charges brought against him could not be proven.



According to the prosecution, acting on a tip-off, a team of police from Nachole PS conducted a drive in Dhansura intersection area under Nachole Upazila of the district, and arrested Milon along with 200 grams of heroin on November 1, 2015.



Another person fled away noticing the presence of the law enforcers at that time.



On the same day, Sub-Inspector (SI) Shree Goutam Chandra Mali of Nachole PS filed a case against two persons with Nachole PS under the Narcotics Control Act.



Investigating officer of the case SI Md Shahidul Islam of Nachole PS submitted the charge-sheet against them to the court on December 10 in 2015.



After examining the case records and hearing of the witnesses, the court pronounced the verdict on Thursday afternoon.



CHANDPUR: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a woman and her lover to death for killing her own son through hired killers for extramarital affair at Haimchar.



Besides, two other associates have been given life-term jail sentences.



Moreover, each of the accused has been fined Tk 50,000, and in default, they have to suffer six more months in jail.



Chandpur Additional District and Sessions Judge Farhana Yasmin pronounced the verdict in the afternoon.



Deceased Arif Hossain was the son of Mizanur Rahman Khan of Masum Khan Bari in Dakkhin Algi Union under Haimchar Upazila of the district.



The death-row convicts are: Khuki Begum, 43, wife of Mizanur Rahman Khan of Dakkhin Algi Union under Haimchar Upazila; and her lover Md Joynal Gazi, 24, son of Gani Gazi of the Gazi Bari in neighbouring Paschim Larua Village under Faridganj Upazila of the district.



The lifers are: Yusuf Molla, 27, son of Hossain Molla of Molla Bari in Uttar Bishkatali Village, and Mahbub Molla, 26, son of Billal Molla of the same village under Faridganj Upazila.



RAJSHAHI: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced two persons to life-term of imprisonment in a drug case filed in 1019.



At the same time the court also fined them Tk 10,000 each, and in default, they will have to suffer one more month in jail.

Rajshahi Speedy Trial Tribunal Judge Anup Kumar Saha handed down the verdict in the afternoon.



The condemned convicts are: Najibur Rahman, 40, and Jewel Islam, 42, hail from Sadar Upazila in Chapainawabganj District.

Entazul Haque Babu, PP of the court, confirmed the matter.



According to the prosecution, on August 22, 2019, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Najibar and Jewel along with five kg 23 grams of heroin in Sarengpur area under Godagari Upazila of Rajshahi.



Later on, they were handed over to Godagari Model PS.



RAB also filed a case was filed against the arrested under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS.



Police, later, submitted the charge-sheet to the court against the accused.



Following this, the tribunal pronounced the verdict on Wednesday.



