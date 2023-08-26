Video
3 nabbed with gold bars in Jashore, Chuadanga

Published : Saturday, 26 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Our Correspondents

Three people were arrested along with 89 gold bars in separate drives in two districts- Jashore and Chuadanga, recently.

JASHORE: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in a drive, arrested two gold smugglers along with 43 gold bars, weighing 13.4 kg, from Chawgachha Upazila in the district recently.

The arrested are Rafiqul Islam, hails from Shalikha Upazila of Magura District, and Shawon Hossain, from Enayetpur Village of Jashore Sadar Upazila.

BGB Battalion- 49 Jessore Camp Commander Lt Col Ahmed Hasan Jamil in a press briefing said the BGB came to know that a large consignment of gold was being prepared to be smuggled to India through Chawgachha border.

On information, a special team of BGB took position on the road of Bara Andulia Village in Chawgachha Upazila.

After a while, two men on motorcycles heading towards the border were ordered to stop. When they tried to escape quickly, the patrol chased the duo and detained them.

The BGB team then recovered 43 gold bars wrapped in white cloth and scotch tape in a bag.

The estimated market value of the seized gold is Tk 13,46,40,000, he said.

The arrested and the seized gold bars were handed over to Chawgachha Police Station (PS).

CHUADANGA: Members of BGB, in a drive, arrested a smuggler along with 46 gold bars, weighing 4.6 kilograms, from Damurhuda Upazila in the district recently.

The arrested is Ariful Islam, 30, a resident of Nastipur village under Perkrishnopur Madna union of the upazila.

BGB-6 Chuadanga Camp Additional Director Major Md Rakibul Islam said on information, a team of Chuadanga Battalion of the BGB conducted a drive in Sultanpur border and challenged the man.

Realising the presence of BGB, he tried to escape from the place but they detained him. While searching, they recovered 46 gold bars and a mobile phone set from his possessions, he said.

The estimate market value of the seized gold bars is Tk 3,95,00, 000.

Later on, the gold bars were deposited to Chuadanga Treasury office and the arrested was handed over to Darshana PS after filling of a case, the BGB official added.


