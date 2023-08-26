Ukraine neighbours want grain import ban extended until year end







Following a video meeting with his counterparts from Romania, Slovakia and Hungary, as well as Bulgaria, a country not bordering Ukraine, the minister said they came to a joint position on the matter.



"We support extending the (grain) import ban to our countries until the end of the year," Robert Telus told reporters.



In June, the EU agreed to restrict imports of grain from Ukraine to five member states seeking to protect their farmers who blamed those imports for the slump in prices on local markets.



Poland has warned that if the bloc does not give its green light to further extending the restrictions, it would do it unilaterally.



"Poland will surely do it, Hungary will surely do it," Telus said.



Poland, despite being Ukraine's ally, has sparred with Kyiv over grain imports, with the issue triggering a diplomatic spat between the neighbours.



Polish presidential aide Marcin Przydacz in July said Warsaw was prioritising "the interests of Polish farmers" and urged Ukraine to "appreciate the role Poland has played" in supporting the war-torn country.



Kyiv then reacted by summoning Poland's ambassador to the Ukrainian foreign ministry.



The EU has become a major transit route and export destination for Ukrainian grain over the past year. �AFP



