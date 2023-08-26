Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 August, 2023, 10:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Ukraine neighbours want grain import ban extended until year end

Published : Saturday, 26 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

WARSAW, Aug 25: Ukraine's EU neighbours  decided jointly to call for extending the ban on  Ukrainian grain imports until the end of the year, the Polish agriculture minister said Friday.

Following a video meeting with his counterparts from Romania, Slovakia and Hungary, as well as Bulgaria, a country not bordering Ukraine, the minister said they came to a joint position on the matter.

"We support extending the (grain) import ban to our countries until the end of the year," Robert Telus told reporters.
The restrictions are currently set to expire on September 15.

In June, the EU agreed to restrict imports of grain from Ukraine to five member states seeking to protect their farmers who blamed those imports for the slump in prices on local markets.

Poland has warned that if the bloc does not give its green light to further extending the restrictions, it would do it unilaterally.

"Poland will surely do it, Hungary will surely do it," Telus said.

Poland, despite being Ukraine's ally, has sparred with Kyiv over grain imports, with the issue triggering a diplomatic spat between the neighbours.

Polish presidential aide Marcin Przydacz in July said Warsaw was prioritising "the interests of Polish farmers" and urged Ukraine to "appreciate the role Poland has played" in supporting the war-torn country.

Kyiv then reacted by summoning Poland's ambassador to the Ukrainian foreign ministry.

The EU has become a major transit route and export destination for Ukrainian grain over the past year.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Greek fires continue to rage, as toll rises to 21
Xi, Modi hold rare sitdown for China-India border talks
Ukraine neighbours want grain import ban extended until year end
China has taken away our land: Rahul; BJP calls remark absurd
Kremlin rejects Prigozhin killed on its orders
Millions of Pakistani children still need humanitarian assistance a year after historic floods: Unicef
Senior US official heads to Africa on Niger crisis
Wagner boss presumed dead in Russia plane crash


Latest News
At least 12 killed in Madagascar stadium stampede
Two women killed in Naogaon wall collapse
Global COVID-19 incidence up by over 60pc in 28 days: WHO
NBR official tortured: Prime accused Masud among 3 arrested
Niger's military rulers order French ambassador out
Two siblings drown in Laxmipur pond
Putin signs decree forcing paramilitary fighters to swear oath
Snake bite kills man in Thakurgaon
13 more Covid patients hospitalised in 24hrs
Teacher dies after jumping into river to flee police
Most Read News
Suicide is no solution
Three motorcyclists killed in Bagerhat road mishap
7 killed in truck-microbus collision in Narsingdi
AL to hold peace rally in city today
50pc dengue patients died in 24hrs of hospitalisation: WHO
Trump arrested in election case, mug shot released
US to pursue justice for Rohingyas and all people of Myanmar: Blinken
BNP, like-minded parties to hold black flag procession today
'By turning against people, AL made its downfall inevitable'
Bangladesh’s drug addiction problem and its effects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft