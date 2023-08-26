Video
Saturday, 26 August, 2023
Millions of Pakistani children still need humanitarian assistance a year after historic floods: Unicef

Published : Saturday, 26 August, 2023

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25: The United Nations children's agency on Friday warned that a year on from Pakistan's devastating floods, an estimated 4 million children continue to need humanitarian assistance and access to essential services as a shortage of funds remains a hurdle in recovery.

The warning from UNICEF comes as authorities in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province are racing against time to evacuate people from areas affected by the overflowing River Sutlej. Since Aug. 1, rescuers have evacuated over 100,000 people from marooned areas in the districts of Kasur and Bahawalpur.

More than six months ago, dozens of countries and international institutions at a U.N.-backed conference in Geneva pledged more than $9 billion to help Pakistan recover and rebuild from last summer's floods. But most of the pledges were in the form of loans for projects, which are still in the planning stages.

"This season's monsoon rains are worsening the already challenging conditions for flood-affected communities, tragically claiming the lives of 87 children across the country," UNICEF said in a statement.

It said an estimated 8 million people, around half of whom are children, continue to live without access to safe water in flood-affected areas. It said more than 1.5 million children still require lifesaving nutrition interventions in flood-affected districts, while UNICEF's current appeal of $173.5 million remains only 57% funded.

"Vulnerable children living in flood-affected areas have endured a horrific year," said Abdullah Fadil, UNICEF representative in Pakistan. "They lost their loved ones, their homes and schools," he said. The return of monsoon rains has raised fears of another climate disaster, he added.

Last year's floods caused more than $30 billion in damages as large swaths of the country remained underwater for months, affecting 33 million people and killing 1,739. The deluges destroyed or damaged 30,000 schools, 2,000 health facilities and 4,300 water systems.    �AP


