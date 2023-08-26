Video
Sheikh Kamal U-18 Club Cup Rugby begins

Published : Saturday, 26 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

Sheikh Kamal U-18 Club Cup (sevens) Rugby competition has begun from Friday at Paltan ground adjoining Bangabandhu National Stadium in the city.

Youth and Sports Ministry's additional secretary Md Nazrul Islam formally inaugurated the two-day meet as the chief guest, organised by Bangladesh Rugby Federation Union (BRFU).

Tournament committee's chairman and BRFU joint secretary Sayeed Ahmed, tournament committee's secretaries Sirajul Islam (men's section) and Noor-e Afroz (women's section), were present, among others, in the opening ceremony.

BRFU's secretary Mousum Ali presided over the opening ceremony.

On the first day's men's section matches, SR Rugby Club, City Sports BD Rugby Club, Gulshan Niketon Club, Victoria Sporting Club, City Sports BD Rugby Club, Mozammel Momtaz Foundation won their matches beating their respective rivals.

While in the women's section, SFX Flame, Girls Club and Gulshan Niketon Club won their matches after beating their respective rivals.

Besides, the women's section final match between SFX and Flame Girls Club will be held today (Saturday) at 10 am at the same venue.     �BSS


