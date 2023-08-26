Ten Hag focused on improving ManU without Greenwood







MANCHESTER, AUG 25: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he was focusing on an improvement from the players at his disposal as he was pressed for his reaction to Mason Greenwood's departure from the club.United announced on Monday that Greenwood will continue his career away from Old Trafford after he faced allegations of abuse involving a young woman.The 21-year-old forward has been suspended by the Premier League giants since January 2022 when images and videos of the alleged abuse were posted online.Prosecutors said in February they were dropping charges, including attempted rape and sexual assault, against Greenwood, after key witnesses withdrew and new evidence came to light.After a six-month internal investigation, the club said all parties "recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United." �AFP