Juventus back with a new outlook and new ambition

Published : Saturday, 26 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

MIL�N, AUG 25: Juventus are back in the Serie A title discussion as they prepare to host Bologna on Sunday, a punchy new style of play in place for a club looking to bounce back from last season's disasters.

Massimiliano Allegri's side, like Italy's three other big boys, impressed on opening day as they won 3-0 at Udinese and put on the sort of aggressive, attack-minded display not usually associated with the conservative coach.

Federico Chiesa hailed his team's "modern style of football" after blasting them into the lead after 108 seconds in Udine and finally showing signs that his injury problems might be behind him.

Allegri himself was more circumspect about the tactical changes, keener to highlight how Chiesa needs to be play up front.
"He has to score 14-16 goals this season... he is wasted on the wing," he said.

But there was something new about Juve's approach, an optimism which was lacking last season, even before their trials and tribulations in front of the sporting courts ended with a 10-point penalty and a one-season ban from European football.

Juve scored only 35 times from open play last term. Their matches were frequently stodgy affairs. An early exit from the Champions League and a January thumping at the hands Napoli underlined their limitations.

And while Chiesa said Juve's target is a return to Europe's top club competition, observers in Italy immediately made Juventus one of the title favourites.

With their principal rivals -- Milan and reigning champions Napoli -- all in transitional periods, Juve looked as hungry, and as capable, as they have since they broke the bank to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

AC Milan will greet their home fans for the first time this season against Torino on Sunday, with the wind in their sails after their new additions made a positive start last weekend.

Christian Pulisic and Tijjani Reijnders, two of nine new faces, excelled at Bologna and there is hope on the red and black side of Milan that they can reach 20 league crowns before local rivals Inter.

Simone Inzaghi's Inter are at promoted Cagliari on Monday night and also in high spirits, but possibly the most intriguing fixture of the weekend is Fiorentina taking on Lecce -- who beat Lazio at the weekend.

Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano looks set to name the same team which hammered Genoa 4-1 on the opening day and made people wonder whether the Tuscans might be a dark horse for the top four.

However, Brentford are trying to snatch away star attacker Nicolas Gonzalez after bidding over 40 million euros, a sale which would leave fans again wondering about owner Rocco Commisso's ambitions for the club.    �AFP


