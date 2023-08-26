Video
Barca must raise game in Villarreal Liga clash

Published : Saturday, 26 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

BARCELONA, AUG 25: Barcelona left it late against Cadiz to snatch their first win of the season last weekend and face an even more potent "Yellow Submarine" on Sunday.

Villarreal, led by Spain international Gerard Moreno, will provide a sterner test for the champions, who have started the season slowly.

Barcelona were held to a frustrating goalless draw in the opening week by Getafe, then Pedri Gonzalez only breaking the deadlock as the clock ticked down against Cadiz.

However, the midfielder has been ruled out for the coming month with a thigh injury, depriving Xavi Hernandez and his side of a key creative player.

New arrival Ilkay Gundogan created Pedri's goal and has been bedding in well for Barcelona, as has 16-year-old starlet Lamine Yamal, but veteran striker Robert Lewandowski has struggled at the start of the season.

The 35-year-old Polish forward has not scored and looked disconnected from the team, leading him to drop back in search of the ball.

"He will score. He needs more patience," said Xavi after the narrow Cadiz win.

"The one he touches will be in his correct place (players) want to come deep, I understand, but you can't lose your position."

If Lewandowski is not at his best, it may put a lot of pressure on the shoulders of youngster Yamal, who filled in for the suspended Raphinha last weekend and impressed, although Ferran Torres, who netted the second goal against Cadiz, is also hoping to start.

"(Yamal) is very well prepared. He's very mature despite his age," said Xavi last week.

"He's a player who can make the difference, and that's not easy at Barca as a 16 year old, I think he's ready to help the team."

Villarreal are without explosive winger Yeremy Pino, who is recovering from injury, but Moreno and new signings Alexander Sorloth and Ben Brereton Diaz have the quality to trouble Barcelona's defence.    �AFP


