Liverpool's credentials face Newcastle test

Published : Saturday, 26 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

MANCHESTER, AUG 25: Liverpool's new-look midfield faces a stern examination as the Reds put their Premier League title aspirations to the test at Newcastle on Sunday, while Manchester United aim to kickstart their campaign against Nottingham Forest.

Title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal are two of only three sides with six points from their opening two games of the new campaign.

But it is Brighton who top the table after shrugging off the sales of key midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo to score eight goals in their opening two games.

AFP Sport looks at the best of the action from the Premier League this weekend:
Liverpool's failure to beat Chelsea to Caicedo or Romeo Lavia has seen their transfer business heavily criticised by many of their own fans.

The Reds instead landed 30-year-old Japan captain Wataru Endo as their replacement for the departed Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

Endo, described by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as a "real monster", could make his first start at St James' Park in an early indicator of who could rival City and Arsenal for the title.

Newcastle leapfrogged Liverpool into the top four last season despite the Reds winning both clashes between the sides.

The Magpies thrashed highly-fancied Aston Villa 5-1 at home on the opening weekend of the campaign, but were brought back down to earth by an inability to match champions City in a 1-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool will have Mac Allister available after his red card on his home debut in a 3-1 win over Bournemouth was rescinded.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

