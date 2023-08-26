A Fantasy in Reality







I stood at a corner, mixing up the ingredients for a gluten-free cake, much engrossed at the prickly feeling of rice powder and molasses at my fingertips, when my eyes strayed out of the window.



'Is that a man climbing up the wall of that building?' I uttered, directing it at my father, who was passing by the dining table.

'Might have to do something with fixing the pipelines,' he replied.

I had thought the same, but...



Then the person in a cap ought to be using a rope for that, which he wasn't. Instead, he clambered up the grills of the window of an old four-storied building some yards away from ours, his feet enclosed in bright white sneakers. He mounted up the sunshed of each story with caution, and repeated the same with adeptness.



There was possibility of an accident which can result from losing grip and falling, and an ominous feeling of witnessing it makes blood run cold in the veins.



Two men craned their necks over the wall of that roof, and were watching him.

However, he did not go till the rooftop.



I barely remember my father telling something about a cat at that moment, but I can't recall what exactly he said.



My eyes couldn't catch anything like that. 'What cat, where's the cat?!' were all that I was busy thinking, 'What does a cat even have to do with this?'



The man balanced himself into a standing posture on a sun-shed a story below the rooftop, and carefully tiptoed to the end of his limited space, he hopped onto the next sun-shed, and that was when I saw it--



A white cat stood on the next sun-shed, mewing and looking down the high place with fright. The man reached it, and carefully lowered into a squatting position.



He unstrapped a brown backpack from his arms (which I newly noticed), unchained it, and placed it between himself and the cat.



'Some people have gathered on the street below for the show,' my father commented, peering out the window next room.

The person laid his hand on the back of the cat in a grabbing manner.



Its tail straightened prominently and its fur formed distinct spikes all over its body. It seemed to meow roughly in protest. Its opponent managed to force it into his backpack, and closed the zippers.



'Huh! Won't the cat die?' I blurted out.



'No, cats are good survivors,' my mother informed me.



The crowd burst into so loud cheers that those were audible to us.



The rescuer wore the bag, and began skipping from sun-shed to sun-shed until he arrived at the one from where he had begun his horizontal motion. He made his descent in the same way that he made his ascent.



I realized that the windows of all the stories were open the whole time to allow him to do his job.



He made his way down, until he went out of sight.



Last surprise for my reader -- this is a true story. That person was a professional, so don't try to do anything like that if you're not a professional.



