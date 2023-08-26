Video
Saturday, 26 August, 2023, 10:54 AM
Literature

A Love Letter to Unrequited Love

Published : Saturday, 26 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Najmus Sakib

Since the day I fell for you, you have been in every line I have read, every line I have written. You have been in every breath I sighed, you have been in every step I took, you have been in every thought I occupied myself in. Since that day, you have occupied everything mine - my heart and soul, my body and brain.

In a perfect world where our paths are closer, where the world is in our favour, where caste and creed do not bar us, I know, you would have loved me but in this world, our paths could not have been farther apart, our paths are never meant to merge, they only grow apart every day and soon you will be so far from me that even getting to see a glimpse of you in years will become impractical but as I promised to you, I will keep loving you even when there is seven thousand kilometres of distance separating us. I will love you until the end of my time or until the day you say to me that I cannot love you anymore.

I have given only you that right, only you are allowed to wreck me and obliterate my very being to rubble. I have taken away your right to apologize to me, to say sorry to me and in return I have given you the right to tear my heart into a thousand pieces. Perhaps it's a fair deal!

You told me that I am like a fictional character to you - so good that I cannot be real and soon enough I will become just that to you - fictional, not real anymore and taking just a minute part of your memory until that minute part too fades into oblivion and I become nothing but dead, completely and utterly dead to you, my memory nonexistent to you as if I had never existed.

Anteros wouldn't surely mind you not loving me because the Gods would surely understand you even if the humans don't and even Anteros, I hope, would not want to avenge but empathize.

Najmus Sakib considers himself the protagonist of Dostoevsky's White Nights


« PreviousNext »

