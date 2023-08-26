|
Dies Lunae
Mondays have become
So elusive
These days to feel
To fill the other days
That corporeal void
That spectral corporeality
That truncated polity
Of embellished morality
Of perplexing congruity
Of Brobdingnagianna�vety
Of Parisian serendipity
Of the icebergs
Of the Amazon
Of the Boatman
Of the righteousness
Of people involved
Of people dissolved
Of people monitored
Of people whored
Mondays nowadays
Have become so axial
So commercial
So bestial
Even the Black Sea grain-shake
Or Swiftian quake
Fails to stir
The faintest fear
A mirror shattered
A promise broken
A shadow dismantled
A breath forgotten
Only if Chandrayaan
Snapped one so planetary
Only if Luna
Framed one so arbitrary
I would kiss that
Orbital reveal
I would preserve it
Like Cumaean Sybil