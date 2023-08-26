Dies Lunae





So elusive

These days to feel

To fill the other days



That corporeal void

That spectral corporeality

That truncated polity



Of embellished morality

Of perplexing congruity

Of Brobdingnagianna�vety

Of Parisian serendipity



Of the icebergs

Of the Amazon

Of the Boatman

Of the righteousness



Of people involved

Of people dissolved

Of people monitored

Of people whored



Mondays nowadays

Have become so axial

So commercial

So bestial



Even the Black Sea grain-shake

Or Swiftian quake

Fails to stir

The faintest fear



A mirror shattered

A promise broken

A shadow dismantled

A breath forgotten



Only if Chandrayaan

Snapped one so planetary

Only if Luna

Framed one so arbitrary



I would kiss that

Orbital reveal

I would preserve it

Like Cumaean Sybil



