Saturday, 26 August, 2023
Literature

Dies Lunae

Published : Saturday, 26 August, 2023
Shahidul Islam Chowdhury

Mondays have become
So elusive
These days to feel
To fill the other days
That lunar eclipse
That corporeal void
That spectral corporeality
That truncated polity

Of embellished morality
Of perplexing congruity
Of Brobdingnagianna�vety
Of Parisian serendipity

Of the icebergs
Of the Amazon
Of the Boatman
Of the righteousness

Of people involved
Of people dissolved
Of people monitored
Of people whored

Mondays nowadays
Have become so axial
So commercial
So bestial

Even the Black Sea grain-shake
Or Swiftian quake
Fails to stir
The faintest fear

A mirror shattered
A promise broken
A shadow dismantled
A breath forgotten

Only if Chandrayaan
Snapped one so planetary
Only if Luna
Framed one so arbitrary

I would kiss that
Orbital reveal
I would preserve it
Like Cumaean Sybil


