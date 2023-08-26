

Determination key to writing your own success story



Now you can ask me" I am not so much educated and skilled enough to do something". Let me tell you one thing, if you have dream, if you are truly hungry to make yourself success you will definitely have to be skilled and educated. So from the beginning I always tell my sisters to make themselves proper educated and skilled. Always remember you cannot go very far until you are skilled enough.



Find your own eagerness and interest of field that you can work hour after hour. If you don't do this and work in an irrelevant area, you are not going to achieve success. At the end of the day the whole process will ruin your mood and energy.

To make your success story you will have to be consistent. Practice everyday until you are sure enough that you are expert. There are so many ways to be skilled from home. Internet and websites are in your hand to make you skilled. There are lots of youtube channels there for helping you. For your success you must have the proper knowledge and skill.



Don't waste your time with unproductive works. Now a days most of the ladies spend time with works like gossiping or kitty parties. Truly speaking these kinds of fruitless work make you lazy and at the end of the day you will achieve nothing but lots of unhappiness.



You will have to be consistent if you want to write your success story. Keep consistent learning and updating by doing new courses and classes. It's not necessary to do only one thing that you want to do. Keep going on diversifying your area of interest. So that you can also diversify your working area as well.



Work hard. Work until you are satisfied. When you do any job or make any project for your client always remember that you are not only giving them your work, you are giving them your taste and that work will reflect your identity. So be careful about your own satisfaction.



Never think anyone to your competitor. Never compete with anybody. Always remember you are your only competitor. Always try to be best than your were yesterday. It will make you win. Always hungry to take new challenges and face it until you achieve your goal.



