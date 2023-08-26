Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 August, 2023, 10:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Faria’s contribution to transform country’s digital business

Published : Saturday, 26 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Women s Own Desk

Faria’s contribution to transform country’s digital business

Faria’s contribution to transform country’s digital business

The use of Facebook for online sales is increasingly popular among businesses, providing a valuable starting point for young entrepreneurs. E-commerce empowers women in the industry, allowing them to establish their own brands and achieve self-reliance. In order to market their products effectively, businesses often enlist the help of influential individuals known as influencers. While this term is widely used in Western countries, it has not yet gained significant traction in Bangladesh. Nevertheless, it has quickly become popular online and made a substantial impact.

Nasrin Akter Faria has gained fame through her online videos focusing on beauty, lifestyle, and fashion. She boasts a substantial following on social media and is well-regarded in Bangladesh's fashion industry. With over 1 million female followers, she has created a community named "Farias Mirror" on Facebook. Acting as a spokesperson, she promotes both local and international brands through her social media channels.

Despite the demands of raising her two children, Nasrin Akter Faria is dedicated to providing a happy home for her family. Additionally, she actively participates in various charitable activities. She got married while still in college, and shortly after the wedding, she discovered that she was expecting a baby. During this time, she was simultaneously preparing for a significant exam. As time went on, she gave birth to her daughter. Despite the challenges, she maintained a positive outlook on her education and pursued a Bachelor of Business Administration degree at a women's college, all while caring for her young child. Her family's support played a crucial role during this difficult period, with her husband being the most important figure in her journey. After completing her studies, she found it challenging to work outside the home due to her parental responsibilities. Nevertheless, she remained actively engaged with other women through social media, sharing her life experiences.

Her dedication and hard work endeared her to other women, resulting in the creation of her group, "Divine Divas." In addition to "Farias Mirror," she now owns several ventures, including "Makeup Blossom by Faria" and "Divine Divas." She currently represents at least seven to eight different brands as their spokesperson, holding positions at reputable clothing and luxury jewelry companies. Over the past 2-3 years, she has collaborated with numerous renowned international brands.

Nasrin Akter Faria is committed to empowering women and assisting new business owners in enhancing their companies. She derives immense satisfaction from witnessing the success of her efforts, such as increased website traffic or social media engagement, resulting in improved earnings for these entrepreneurs. She aspires to further contribute to the growth of online shopping in Bangladesh and looks forward to expanding her endeavors in this field.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Determination key to writing your own success story
Faria’s contribution to transform country’s digital business
Hard work makes Arju a successful chef
Dozens of Afghan women blocked from departing for studies in UAE
Healthy eating habits for teenage girls
Incumbent govt will achieve SDG-5 by 2030: Indira
Motivation imperative for women
Make yourself naturally pretty


Latest News
At least 12 killed in Madagascar stadium stampede
Two women killed in Naogaon wall collapse
Global COVID-19 incidence up by over 60pc in 28 days: WHO
NBR official tortured: Prime accused Masud among 3 arrested
Niger's military rulers order French ambassador out
Two siblings drown in Laxmipur pond
Putin signs decree forcing paramilitary fighters to swear oath
Snake bite kills man in Thakurgaon
13 more Covid patients hospitalised in 24hrs
Teacher dies after jumping into river to flee police
Most Read News
Suicide is no solution
7 killed in truck-microbus collision in Narsingdi
Three motorcyclists killed in Bagerhat road mishap
AL to hold peace rally in city today
50pc dengue patients died in 24hrs of hospitalisation: WHO
Trump arrested in election case, mug shot released
US to pursue justice for Rohingyas and all people of Myanmar: Blinken
BNP, like-minded parties to hold black flag procession today
'By turning against people, AL made its downfall inevitable'
Bangladesh’s drug addiction problem and its effects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft