

Faria’s contribution to transform country’s digital business



Nasrin Akter Faria has gained fame through her online videos focusing on beauty, lifestyle, and fashion. She boasts a substantial following on social media and is well-regarded in Bangladesh's fashion industry. With over 1 million female followers, she has created a community named "Farias Mirror" on Facebook. Acting as a spokesperson, she promotes both local and international brands through her social media channels.



Despite the demands of raising her two children, Nasrin Akter Faria is dedicated to providing a happy home for her family. Additionally, she actively participates in various charitable activities. She got married while still in college, and shortly after the wedding, she discovered that she was expecting a baby. During this time, she was simultaneously preparing for a significant exam. As time went on, she gave birth to her daughter. Despite the challenges, she maintained a positive outlook on her education and pursued a Bachelor of Business Administration degree at a women's college, all while caring for her young child. Her family's support played a crucial role during this difficult period, with her husband being the most important figure in her journey. After completing her studies, she found it challenging to work outside the home due to her parental responsibilities. Nevertheless, she remained actively engaged with other women through social media, sharing her life experiences.

Her dedication and hard work endeared her to other women, resulting in the creation of her group, "Divine Divas." In addition to "Farias Mirror," she now owns several ventures, including "Makeup Blossom by Faria" and "Divine Divas." She currently represents at least seven to eight different brands as their spokesperson, holding positions at reputable clothing and luxury jewelry companies. Over the past 2-3 years, she has collaborated with numerous renowned international brands.



Nasrin Akter Faria is committed to empowering women and assisting new business owners in enhancing their companies. She derives immense satisfaction from witnessing the success of her efforts, such as increased website traffic or social media engagement, resulting in improved earnings for these entrepreneurs. She aspires to further contribute to the growth of online shopping in Bangladesh and looks forward to expanding her endeavors in this field.



The use of Facebook for online sales is increasingly popular among businesses, providing a valuable starting point for young entrepreneurs. E-commerce empowers women in the industry, allowing them to establish their own brands and achieve self-reliance. In order to market their products effectively, businesses often enlist the help of influential individuals known as influencers. While this term is widely used in Western countries, it has not yet gained significant traction in Bangladesh. Nevertheless, it has quickly become popular online and made a substantial impact.