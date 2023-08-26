Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 August, 2023, 10:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Hard work makes Arju a successful chef

Published : Saturday, 26 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
women s Own Desk

Hard work makes Arju a successful chef

Hard work makes Arju a successful chef

As many women these days thrive easily in any profession, it only proves now women can do everything. Kamrun Nahar (Arju), a woman entrepreneur and a chef is one of the burning examples of it.

Arju who lives in Chitmaram Union of Rangamati's Kaptai Upazila, is a successful house wife, mother of two kids-- 1 son and 1 daughter.

She carved here own niche by her own effort. "why should I be unemployed," Arju questioned to her herself when she was unemployed.

"When this though hit me hard, I decided to do something besides family. I started working on cooking myself from 4 years ago without sitting down. And started taking various trainings on cooking in Dhaka and Chattogram and then I took decision to start the work."

She has officially completed Level-1 & 2 from ICI (International Culinary Institute) and course on Bakery, Pastry. Besides, under the Ministry of Commerce, "I will build my own business through e-commerce".

And she actively participated in Bangladesh Regional Connectivity Project, BSCIC organized fair and Entrepreneur Development Program and obtained certificates from various institutions with extensive integrity and reputation. She never looked back. Apart from cooking, she also takes orders for birthday cakes, various types of pitha, pulis, cookies, frozen foods, raw biryani, etc.

This woman has changed her world. She moved to Chattogram Dewan Bazar instead of sitting on the couch for business success. And from there take the order of delicious food of various cuisines. She also opened a page under its own name Arzu's Cook House.

Arju said that She wants Arju's Cook House to be on everyone's lips with prayers. In the future, she will establish a restaurant and open a testing center for preparing various types of local and foreign food as she wants to make further stride.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Determination key to writing your own success story
Faria’s contribution to transform country’s digital business
Hard work makes Arju a successful chef
Dozens of Afghan women blocked from departing for studies in UAE
Healthy eating habits for teenage girls
Incumbent govt will achieve SDG-5 by 2030: Indira
Motivation imperative for women
Make yourself naturally pretty


Latest News
At least 12 killed in Madagascar stadium stampede
Two women killed in Naogaon wall collapse
Global COVID-19 incidence up by over 60pc in 28 days: WHO
NBR official tortured: Prime accused Masud among 3 arrested
Niger's military rulers order French ambassador out
Two siblings drown in Laxmipur pond
Putin signs decree forcing paramilitary fighters to swear oath
Snake bite kills man in Thakurgaon
13 more Covid patients hospitalised in 24hrs
Teacher dies after jumping into river to flee police
Most Read News
Suicide is no solution
7 killed in truck-microbus collision in Narsingdi
Three motorcyclists killed in Bagerhat road mishap
AL to hold peace rally in city today
50pc dengue patients died in 24hrs of hospitalisation: WHO
Trump arrested in election case, mug shot released
US to pursue justice for Rohingyas and all people of Myanmar: Blinken
BNP, like-minded parties to hold black flag procession today
'By turning against people, AL made its downfall inevitable'
Bangladesh’s drug addiction problem and its effects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft