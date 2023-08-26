

Hard work makes Arju a successful chef



Arju who lives in Chitmaram Union of Rangamati's Kaptai Upazila, is a successful house wife, mother of two kids-- 1 son and 1 daughter.



She carved here own niche by her own effort. "why should I be unemployed," Arju questioned to her herself when she was unemployed.

"When this though hit me hard, I decided to do something besides family. I started working on cooking myself from 4 years ago without sitting down. And started taking various trainings on cooking in Dhaka and Chattogram and then I took decision to start the work."



She has officially completed Level-1 & 2 from ICI (International Culinary Institute) and course on Bakery, Pastry. Besides, under the Ministry of Commerce, "I will build my own business through e-commerce".



And she actively participated in Bangladesh Regional Connectivity Project, BSCIC organized fair and Entrepreneur Development Program and obtained certificates from various institutions with extensive integrity and reputation. She never looked back. Apart from cooking, she also takes orders for birthday cakes, various types of pitha, pulis, cookies, frozen foods, raw biryani, etc.



This woman has changed her world. She moved to Chattogram Dewan Bazar instead of sitting on the couch for business success. And from there take the order of delicious food of various cuisines. She also opened a page under its own name Arzu's Cook House.



Arju said that She wants Arju's Cook House to be on everyone's lips with prayers. In the future, she will establish a restaurant and open a testing center for preparing various types of local and foreign food as she wants to make further stride.



