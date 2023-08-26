Video
International Issue

Dozens of Afghan women blocked from departing for studies in UAE

Published : Saturday, 26 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

KABUL, Aug 25: Dozens of Afghan women granted scholarships to study in the United Arab Emirates have been blocked from leaving Afghanistan, one of the women told AFP on Thursday, following outcry from their Emirati sponsor.

Laila, 22, was one of around 30 women who had been sponsored to study in the UAE by prominent Emirati businessman Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, but were stopped from departing on their flights from Kabul airport on Wednesday.

Women and girls were banned from attending high school and university in Afghanistan after Taliban authorities took control of the country in August 2021.

"It was our only hope to go abroad to continue our education," said Laila, whose name has been changed for fear of reprisals.

"This was an amazing opportunity for us but, like everything else, this opportunity was taken from us."

She was due to start a law degree in Dubai, having been forced to abandon her journalism studies under the Taliban government ban.

Laila said she and the other women made it to their departure gate but were turned away at the last moment by men in airport uniforms who said they had an order that those with student visas were not allowed to leave the country.    �AFP


