

Lamb Shahi Korma

v 8 cloves garlic

v 1 fresh ginger (1" cubes)

v 5 tbsp slivered almonds, blanched

v 1 cup water or 1 cup beef broth

v 7 tbsp vegetable oil

v 2 lbs boned lamb or 2 lbs beef, cut into 1" cubes

v 10 whole cardamom pods

v 6 whole cloves

v 1 cinnamon stick (1 inch long)

v 2 medium onions, chopped

v 1 tsp coriander, ground

v 2 tsp black ground cumin

v 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

v 1 1/4 tsp salt

v 1 1/4 cups heavy cream

v 1/4 tsp garam masala



Method:

1. Put the garlic, ginger, almonds, and 6 tablespoons water in a blender and blend until you have a paste.



2. Heat the oil in a wide, heavy, preferable non-stick pot or wok over a medium-high heat.



3. When hot. put in just enough meat pieces so they lie, uncrowded in a single layer.



4. Brown the meat pieces on all sides, then remove them with a slotted spoon and put them in a bowl.



5. Brown all the meat this way.



6. Put the cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon into the hot oil.



7. Within seconds the cloves will expand.



8. Now put in the onions.



9. Stir and fry the onions until they turn a brownish color.



10. Turn the heat down to medium.



11. Put in the paste from the blender as well as the coriander, cumin, and cayenne.



12. Stir and fry this mixture for 3-4 minutes or until it too has browned somewhat.



13. Now put in the meat cubes as well as any liquid that might have accumulated in the meat bowl, the salt, the cream, and rest of the water or broth (a bit more for beef).



14. Bring to a boil.



15. Cover, turn heat to low and simmer lamb for 1 hour and beef for 2 hours.



16. Stir frequently during this cooking period.



17. Skim off any fat that floats to the top.



18. Sprinkle in the garam masala and mix.



