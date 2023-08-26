Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 August, 2023, 10:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

First ever oral anti-diabetic medication launched

Published : Saturday, 26 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Life & Style Desk

First ever oral anti-diabetic medication launched

First ever oral anti-diabetic medication launched

Bangladesh has launched the first-ever once-weekly oral Anti-diabetic medication as possible alternate to insulin injections for treatment of the disease.

Diabetic Association of Bangladesh President Prof AK Azad Khan was the chief guest the clinical implication programme of the Merzev medicine at Dhaka Club in the capital on Sunday.

BIRDEM Academy Director Prof Dr Faruque Pathan and Bangladesh Endocrine Society President Prof S M Ashrafuzzaman were special guest on the occasion.

In keynote, Associate Prof Dr Faria Afsana highlighted the drug's potential to significantly enhance patient adherence to diabetes treatment.

ACI Pharmaceuticals manufactured the medicine to revolutionise change in diabetes management thereby elevating patients' quality of life.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stay trendy with saree in Autumn
Beef Korma
Lamb Shahi Korma
First ever oral anti-diabetic medication launched
Taskin made Turaag Active’s new brand ambassador
Hermizon : Global ‘Barbie’ Craze into high fashion
T-shirt during monsoon
Potato Chips


Latest News
At least 12 killed in Madagascar stadium stampede
Two women killed in Naogaon wall collapse
Global COVID-19 incidence up by over 60pc in 28 days: WHO
NBR official tortured: Prime accused Masud among 3 arrested
Niger's military rulers order French ambassador out
Two siblings drown in Laxmipur pond
Putin signs decree forcing paramilitary fighters to swear oath
Snake bite kills man in Thakurgaon
13 more Covid patients hospitalised in 24hrs
Teacher dies after jumping into river to flee police
Most Read News
Suicide is no solution
7 killed in truck-microbus collision in Narsingdi
Three motorcyclists killed in Bagerhat road mishap
AL to hold peace rally in city today
50pc dengue patients died in 24hrs of hospitalisation: WHO
Trump arrested in election case, mug shot released
US to pursue justice for Rohingyas and all people of Myanmar: Blinken
BNP, like-minded parties to hold black flag procession today
'By turning against people, AL made its downfall inevitable'
Bangladesh’s drug addiction problem and its effects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft