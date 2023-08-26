Video
Taskin made Turaag Active’s new brand ambassador

Published : Saturday, 26 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Life & Style Desk

A brand of Wave Riders, Turaag Active has been redefining the contemporary market for active wear by incorporating modern fashion technology, design and innovation.

It has gained popularity among fitness enthusiasts, particularly among those from the younger generation, who give style and comfort an equal priority.

As a sportsman who is consistently striving to achieve a better physical and mental fitness, Taskin Ahmed genuinely adopts this very lifestyle and philosophy and therefore has been chosen by Turaag Active as the perfect face to represent the brand.

"We are thrilled to onboard Taskin Ahmed as our Brand Ambassador", said Faiaz Rahman, Founder & Director of Turaag Active.

"He definitely shows the integrity to inspire many individuals to embrace an energetic and fashionable lifestyle that seamlessly blends fashion and functionality.

And this is where Turaag Active's vision to infuse uniqueness perfectly merges.Together, we aim to champion a new era of versatile and trendsetting activewear, motivating people to stay confident and fashion-forward", he added.


