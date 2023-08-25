Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 August, 2023, 5:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BRICS announces 'historic' admission of six new members

Published : Friday, 25 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 24: BRICS leaders announced on Thursday the "historic" admission of six new countries from next year as the club seeks to reshape the Western-led global order and expand its geopolitical influence.

The BRICS -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- agreed at their annual summit to make Argentina, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates full members from January 1.

"This membership expansion is historic," said Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose nation is the most powerful in the group of large and populous non-Western economies.

"The expansion is also a new starting point for BRICS cooperation. It will bring new vigour to the BRICS cooperation mechanism and further strengthen the force for world peace and development".

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed hailed what he called "a great moment" for his country, the second-most populous in Africa.

In Iran, senior presidential advisor Mohammad Jamshidi described the move as a "historic development and a strategic success" for Tehran's foreign policy.

Egypt and the UAE also broadcast their readiness to work with the loosely-defined group that represents billions of people on four continents and a quarter of the world's wealth.

While the announcement indicated all six countries would join, the Saudi response was non-committal on Thursday, with Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan telling Al-Arabiya television that Riyadh was "awaiting details" about the invitation and would "take the appropriate decision".

Calls to enlarge the BRICS dominated its annual summit in Johannesburg and exposed divisions over the rules for entry.

But the group, which makes decisions by consensus, agreed on the six nations after approving criteria for entry that were not made public following three days of bilateral talks and closed-door meetings.

It paves the way for future expansion of a disparate group of big and small economies that encompasses both the world's largest democracy and its largest authoritarian state.

"BRICS will continue to open to new members," said Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who personally advocated for the admission of Argentina.

Nearly two dozen countries had formally applied to join and about the same number have expressed interest from non-Western nations across the so-called Global South.

Some 50 world leaders attended the summit, underscoring what BRICS leaders say is the attractiveness of its message and growing relevance on the world stage.

Founded in 2009 and expanded the following year to include South Africa, the BRICS has risen to prominence at a time of intense geopolitical rivalry and analysts foreshadowed that its 15th summit could be pivotal.

China had been campaigning to rapidly grow the BRICS into a counterweight to the G7 group of wealthy democracies amid growing strategic competition with the United States.

US officials have played down the likelihood of BRICS emerging as a geopolitical rival, describing the bloc as a highly diverse grouping of both friends and rivals.

But despite differences, BRICS leaders expressed a shared belief that the Western-dominated global system did not serve developing nations, and an alternative was needed. "Our diversity strengthens the fight for a new international order," said Lula.

BRICS leaders championed its New Development Bank as a fairer lender for emerging economies than US-based institutions like the World Bank, and advocated that local currencies replace the US dollar in trade among its members.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said an overhaul of the world's "outdated, dysfunctional, and unfair global financial architecture" was necessary "but it won't happen overnight".

"For multilateral institutions to remain truly universal, they must reform to reflect today's power and economic realities... In the absence of such reform, fragmentation is inevitable," he told leaders in Johannesburg.

Analysts said Brazil, South Africa and India would need to balance their proximity to China and Russia without alienating a strong trading partner in the United States.

The admission of oil-producing giants Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE would boost the BRICS economic clout but some observers said Tehran's inclusion risked colouring the bloc an anti-American hue.

"Iran is a contentious addition, but I certainly think it was a demand from Russia," said Gustavo de Carvalho, senior researcher at the South African Institute of International Affairs.

The summit in Johannesburg also underlined divisions with the West over the war in Ukraine, and the support Russia enjoys from its BRICS partners despite its global isolation.

South Africa, China and India have not condemned Russia's invasion while Brazil has refused to join Western nations in sending arms to Ukraine or imposing sanctions on Moscow.

Russia President Vladimir Putin, who is the subject of an international arrest warrant, was the only leader not present in Johannesburg and addressed the summit via video link.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Third countries should take up Rohingya resettlement, says UN rights chief   
BD showing intolerance to opposing views, says AI
BRICS announces 'historic' admission of six new members
8 dead, 2,201 hospitalised with dengue
Indian maker targets Jan 2026 launch
Hasina greets Modi, people of India on successful moon landing
Xi assures BD of support in joining
PM places 5 proposals to make women change-makers


Latest News
Spanish football chief Rubiales to quit over WC scandal
DMP arrests 49 for consuming, selling drugs in city
Xi, Modi hold rare sitdown for China-India border talks
One dies as bus crashes parked motorcycles on Madaripur expressway
Youth arrested for killing his child in Savar
Russia warns of 'severe' sentences for arson of state buildings
Man killed as truck rams covered van in Banani
BNP’s black flag processions begin
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Spanish football chief Rubiales to quit over WC scandal
Most Read News
Uncertainty reigns over Rohingyas’repatriation  
Bangladesh’s joining BRICS is beneficial for all
DU observes Black Day
Sukuk bonds: An emerging investment avenue
Two information commissioners appointed
Unlocking the opportunities for increased intra-BRICS trade
Sheikh Hasina-Xi Jinping bilateral meeting held
75 students can get admission to private varsities' law department
Objectionable remarks: Dinajpur mayor seeks apology to court
NBR official tortured throughout night after abduction
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft