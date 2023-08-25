8 dead, 2,201 hospitalised with dengue







The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease increased by eight to 514 in the 24 hours to Thursday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.



The number of new patients hospitalised in Dhaka was 737 and it was 1,339 outside the capital.



On Thursday morning, 7,942 patients were under hospital care across the country, and 4,179 of them were outside Dhaka while 3,763 were in the capital. A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.



Most of the deaths caused by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh. �bdnews24.com

