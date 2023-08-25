Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 August, 2023, 5:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

8 dead, 2,201 hospitalised with dengue

Published : Friday, 25 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97

The government has recorded 2,201 new cases of dengue fever in the latest daily count, taking the tally of infections since January to 108,630.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease increased by eight to 514 in the 24 hours to Thursday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

The number of new patients hospitalised in Dhaka was 737 and it was 1,339 outside the capital.
The city saw six deaths and the toll was two in other districts.

On Thursday morning, 7,942 patients were under hospital care across the country, and 4,179 of them were outside Dhaka while 3,763 were in the capital. A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.

Most of the deaths caused by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh.    �bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Third countries should take up Rohingya resettlement, says UN rights chief   
BD showing intolerance to opposing views, says AI
BRICS announces 'historic' admission of six new members
8 dead, 2,201 hospitalised with dengue
Indian maker targets Jan 2026 launch
Hasina greets Modi, people of India on successful moon landing
Xi assures BD of support in joining
PM places 5 proposals to make women change-makers


Latest News
Spanish football chief Rubiales to quit over WC scandal
DMP arrests 49 for consuming, selling drugs in city
Xi, Modi hold rare sitdown for China-India border talks
One dies as bus crashes parked motorcycles on Madaripur expressway
Youth arrested for killing his child in Savar
Russia warns of 'severe' sentences for arson of state buildings
Man killed as truck rams covered van in Banani
BNP’s black flag processions begin
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Spanish football chief Rubiales to quit over WC scandal
Most Read News
Uncertainty reigns over Rohingyas’repatriation  
Bangladesh’s joining BRICS is beneficial for all
DU observes Black Day
Sukuk bonds: An emerging investment avenue
Two information commissioners appointed
Unlocking the opportunities for increased intra-BRICS trade
Sheikh Hasina-Xi Jinping bilateral meeting held
75 students can get admission to private varsities' law department
Objectionable remarks: Dinajpur mayor seeks apology to court
NBR official tortured throughout night after abduction
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft