Friday, 25 August, 2023, 5:51 PM
Home Front Page

Dengue Vaccine

Indian maker targets Jan 2026 launch

Published : Friday, 25 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

HYDERABAD, Aug 24: Vaccine manufacturer Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) expects to commercially launch its dengue fever vaccine by early 2026, a top executive said, as the race to develop the country's first such vaccine heats up.

Dengue, a mosquito-borne disease, has over the last few years become a major public health concern in India, with 31,464 dengue cases and 36 related deaths reported between January and July 31, 2023.

While its spread had fallen during the pandemic, there was a 333% surge from 2020 to 2021 and a 21% rise in number of cases between 2021 and 2022, according to the National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control.

IIL's managing director, K.Anand Kumar, said the vaccine's early-stage trials conducted on about 90 individuals, aged 18-50 years, did not demonstrate any adverse effects.    �REUTERS


