Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 August, 2023, 5:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Hasina greets Modi, people of India on successful moon landing

Published : Friday, 25 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Diplomatic Correspondent

Hasina greets Modi, people of India on successful moon landing

Hasina greets Modi, people of India on successful moon landing

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on the successful lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3.

Greetings the Indian Primer and the people of India, Sheikh Hasina sent a message to her Indian counterpart on August 23, conveyed her felicitations to the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and its scientists for making India the fourth nation globally to land a spacecraft on the moon's surface.

Hasina also conveyed that Bangladesh rejoices with India on this momentous occasion and on this historic achievement, which is a matter of immense pride and inspiration to all the South Asian countries in advancing the science and space technology sector. India has made history as its Moon mission becomes the first to land in the lunar south pole region.

With this, India joins an elite club of countries to achieve a soft landing on the Moon, after the US, the former Soviet Union and China.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Third countries should take up Rohingya resettlement, says UN rights chief   
BD showing intolerance to opposing views, says AI
BRICS announces 'historic' admission of six new members
8 dead, 2,201 hospitalised with dengue
Indian maker targets Jan 2026 launch
Hasina greets Modi, people of India on successful moon landing
Xi assures BD of support in joining
PM places 5 proposals to make women change-makers


Latest News
Spanish football chief Rubiales to quit over WC scandal
DMP arrests 49 for consuming, selling drugs in city
Xi, Modi hold rare sitdown for China-India border talks
One dies as bus crashes parked motorcycles on Madaripur expressway
Youth arrested for killing his child in Savar
Russia warns of 'severe' sentences for arson of state buildings
Man killed as truck rams covered van in Banani
BNP’s black flag processions begin
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Spanish football chief Rubiales to quit over WC scandal
Most Read News
Uncertainty reigns over Rohingyas’repatriation  
Bangladesh’s joining BRICS is beneficial for all
DU observes Black Day
Sukuk bonds: An emerging investment avenue
Two information commissioners appointed
Unlocking the opportunities for increased intra-BRICS trade
Sheikh Hasina-Xi Jinping bilateral meeting held
75 students can get admission to private varsities' law department
Objectionable remarks: Dinajpur mayor seeks apology to court
NBR official tortured throughout night after abduction
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft