New hallucinogenic drug 'monkey dust' worries DNC





The Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) officials are concerned about a new and a dangerous street drug called 'monkey dust'. They fear that the synthetic drug made in the laboratory in the UK can spread through the country through migrants.



For this, all the DNC and police units across the country including the airport have been asked to be alert. Instructions have been issued to monitor all flights and passengers from the UK, especially young people who travel to the UK frequently.





"There is no treatment for those who become addicted - and it is very addictive. For those who succumb to it, it's very profound." According to the DNC sources users could become a danger to themselves as well as others.



The effects can vary considerably from user to user. DNC officers have described tackling those under the influence as like trying to wrestle with the Incredible Hulk.



The warning came in a memo signed by DNC Director (Operations and Intelligence) Tanveer Mumtaz on Monday. It is said that this synthetic drug can be a cause of concern for the country.



According to Tanveer, "We are cautious about this new drug. The officials of the NDC as well as the relevant units have been informed to start intelligence surveillance by analyzing the type of drug, possible users, the route of arrival of the drug.



Monkey dust is the street name for methylenedioxy-?-pyrrolidinohexiophenone or MDPHP, which is a synthetic cathinone.



It is a white or yellowish powder that is sold by dealers as an alternative to drugs like 'speed,' 'ecstasy' or 'cocaine.' Users snort it or wrap it in paper and swallow it, but it can be smoked.



While it can create euphoria, it can make users feel anxious and paranoid. Some users may experience fits and heart damage.



According to DNC, "These synthetic drugs ruin lives, families and neighbourhoods. Made in labs and pumped into our communities, our drug laws must keep pace with their evolution."



It's a stimulant drug often found in crystal or powder form and it produces a powerful rush of energy and euphoria similar to that of cocaine, ecstasy and amphetamines.



Monkey dust drugs are sometimes called 'magic,' 'bath salts' and 'zombie dust' and are usually snorted, wrapped in rolling papers and swallowed or smoked in a pipe. Monkey dust is very cheap, particularly compared to other illicit drugs making it a preferred drug for people in poverty whose financial struggles can exacerbate drug use.



Monkey dust drug effects are intense and long-lasting. The powerful high produced by the drug can last for up to 12 hours and in addition to the euphoric effects can also cause hallucinations, paranoia, irrational behaviour and serious increases in aggression and violent tendencies.



These violent reactions may be due both to the chemical effects of monkey dust on the brain - it can cause serotonin levels to drop, leading to increased aggression like cocaine and methamphetamine- and to the lack of control the user has over their own behaviour due to the drug's potency.



These adverse side effects have been seen frequently in Stoke on Trent since monkey dust drug use first took off in 2018.



