NGOs demand justice, accountability for ethnic cleansing in Myanmar







As the 6th year of this tragic event approaches, the Cox's Bazar CSO and NGO Forum (CCNF) along with Equity and Justice Working Group Bangladesh (EquityBD) have issued a joint statement demanding justice and accountability for the ethnic genocide.



The organizations also strongly condemn the global community's double standards in addressing the Rohingya crisis in the statement.

The statement underscores that despite six years passing, a sustainable resolution to the crisis remains elusive. Bangladesh's compassionate act of opening its borders to provide sanctuary for the oppressed Rohingya community has now placed the responsibility of resolving the crisis largely on the nation.



The statement emphasizes that addressing the Rohingya crisis should have been a collaborative effort involving international organizations, particularly the United Nations, which has been hindered by certain member states' negative influence. This failure exposes a substantial gap in the UN's designated role and raises concerns about the credibility of various countries and organizations.



The joint statement from CCNF and EquityBD strongly denounces the inconsistent positions taken by multiple nations and organizations concerning the Rohingya crisis. It asserts that Myanmar's military junta is systematically conducting ethnic genocide against the Rohingya population in Rakhine. The organizations urged the imposition of strict penalties on those responsible for the atrocities.



It also highlighted the ongoing suffering of the Rohingya people, who continue to endure the aftermath of brutalities committed by the Myanmar army. Despite undeniable evidence of ethnic genocide, the United Nations and several nations have failed to take decisive action, revealing a distressing hypocrisy.



CCNF and EquityBD called upon Western nations and human rights bodies to move beyond rhetoric and take concrete actions. While acknowledging their role in advocating for refugee rights, the organizations stress the need for a resolute response to the Rohingya crisis, rooted in genuine commitment to justice. Today is August 25, the 6th anniversary of Rohingya influx into the country from Myanmar. On August 25 in 2017, the Rohingya Influx started in the country's most important tourist city and nearly one million Rohingya refugees fled away from Myanmar to avoid brutal genocide, seeking refuge in Bangladesh.As the 6th year of this tragic event approaches, the Cox's Bazar CSO and NGO Forum (CCNF) along with Equity and Justice Working Group Bangladesh (EquityBD) have issued a joint statement demanding justice and accountability for the ethnic genocide.The organizations also strongly condemn the global community's double standards in addressing the Rohingya crisis in the statement.The statement underscores that despite six years passing, a sustainable resolution to the crisis remains elusive. Bangladesh's compassionate act of opening its borders to provide sanctuary for the oppressed Rohingya community has now placed the responsibility of resolving the crisis largely on the nation.The statement emphasizes that addressing the Rohingya crisis should have been a collaborative effort involving international organizations, particularly the United Nations, which has been hindered by certain member states' negative influence. This failure exposes a substantial gap in the UN's designated role and raises concerns about the credibility of various countries and organizations.The joint statement from CCNF and EquityBD strongly denounces the inconsistent positions taken by multiple nations and organizations concerning the Rohingya crisis. It asserts that Myanmar's military junta is systematically conducting ethnic genocide against the Rohingya population in Rakhine. The organizations urged the imposition of strict penalties on those responsible for the atrocities.It also highlighted the ongoing suffering of the Rohingya people, who continue to endure the aftermath of brutalities committed by the Myanmar army. Despite undeniable evidence of ethnic genocide, the United Nations and several nations have failed to take decisive action, revealing a distressing hypocrisy.CCNF and EquityBD called upon Western nations and human rights bodies to move beyond rhetoric and take concrete actions. While acknowledging their role in advocating for refugee rights, the organizations stress the need for a resolute response to the Rohingya crisis, rooted in genuine commitment to justice.