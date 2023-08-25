Marshal Agrovet sued over forgery to import BTI







Chattogram Customs House filed a case against Marshal officials and their clearing and forwarding agent Tivoli Enterprise under the Special Powers Act at Chattogram Port Police Station on Thursday.



The accused include Marshal Executive Director M Nasir Uddin Ahmed, Managing Director Mohammad Alauddin, Tivoli's owner Biswanath Karmakar, and its employees Zakir Hossain and Shahidul Islam.

Citing the case document, Sanjay Sinha, chief of the police station, said Tivoli submitted documents, including Marshal's licence for importing pestiticide, to release the product on July 26.



Chattogram Customs House learnt from the Department of Agricultural Extension on Aug 22 that the licence submitted with the papers did not match Marshal's original licence.

