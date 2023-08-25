Cyber Tribunal to deliver judgement on Sept 7







The case was filed on August 10 in 2013 for publishing a false report and doctored photos that claimed 61 Hefazat men were killed in the police crackdown on a Hefazat-e Islam rally in the capital.



Judge AM Zulfiqar Hayat of the Dhaka Cyber Tribunal on Thursday set the judgement date on conclusion of arguments of both prosecution and the defence side. Adilur Rahman and Nasiruddin were present in the court during the hearing.

According to a report published on Odhikar's website, 61 people were killed on the night of May 5, 2013 in a late-night raid by law and order forces to evacuate workers of the Hefazat-e-Islam from a grand rally held at Shapla Chattar in the capital's Motijheel. But the government stance was that no one was killed on that night.



On August 10, 2013, the police filed a general diary against Odhikar with Gulshan Police Station alleging that the report was fabricated. On September 4 of that year, the police filed charge sheet against Adilur Rahman Khan and Nasiruddin under the Information and Communication Technology Act, on charges of falsehood and distortion of information.



Section 57 of the ICT Act was dropped from the Digital Security Act 2018. Charges were framed in the case on January 8, 2014. The proceedings were suspended on January 22 of that year by the order of the High Court. The trial of the case began on September 12, 2021.



