Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 August, 2023, 5:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

ICT Case Against Odhikar Officials

Cyber Tribunal to deliver judgement on Sept 7

Published : Friday, 25 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Court Correspondent

A Cyber Tribunal in Dhaka on Thursday fixed September 7 for delivery of judgement in a case filed against Odhikar Secretary Adilur Rahman Khan and Director ASM Nasiruddin Elan.

The case was filed on August 10 in 2013 for publishing a false report and doctored photos that claimed 61 Hefazat men were killed in the police crackdown on a Hefazat-e Islam rally in the capital.

Judge AM Zulfiqar Hayat of the Dhaka Cyber Tribunal on Thursday set the judgement date on conclusion of arguments of both prosecution and the defence side. Adilur Rahman and Nasiruddin were present in the court during the hearing.

According to a report published on Odhikar's website, 61 people were killed on the night of May 5, 2013 in a late-night raid by law and order forces to evacuate workers of the Hefazat-e-Islam from a grand rally held at Shapla Chattar in the capital's Motijheel. But the government stance was that no one was killed on that night.

On  August 10, 2013, the police filed a general diary against Odhikar with Gulshan Police Station alleging that the report was fabricated. On September 4 of that year, the police filed charge sheet against Adilur Rahman Khan and Nasiruddin under the Information and Communication Technology Act, on charges of falsehood and distortion of information.

Section 57 of the ICT Act was dropped from the Digital Security Act 2018. Charges were framed in the case on January 8, 2014. The proceedings were suspended on  January 22 of that year by the order of the High Court. The trial of the case began on September 12, 2021.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NGOs demand justice, accountability for ethnic cleansing in Myanmar
Marshal Agrovet sued over forgery to import BTI
Cyber Tribunal to deliver judgement on Sept 7
Owners entry denied in house by real estate company
Fakhrul off to S'pore for treatment
BNP rallies have no public participation: Quader
Construction works likely to begin end of year
Youth gets life term for rape


Latest News
Spanish football chief Rubiales to quit over WC scandal
DMP arrests 49 for consuming, selling drugs in city
Xi, Modi hold rare sitdown for China-India border talks
One dies as bus crashes parked motorcycles on Madaripur expressway
Youth arrested for killing his child in Savar
Russia warns of 'severe' sentences for arson of state buildings
Man killed as truck rams covered van in Banani
BNP’s black flag processions begin
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Spanish football chief Rubiales to quit over WC scandal
Most Read News
Uncertainty reigns over Rohingyas’repatriation  
Bangladesh’s joining BRICS is beneficial for all
DU observes Black Day
Sukuk bonds: An emerging investment avenue
Two information commissioners appointed
Unlocking the opportunities for increased intra-BRICS trade
Sheikh Hasina-Xi Jinping bilateral meeting held
75 students can get admission to private varsities' law department
Objectionable remarks: Dinajpur mayor seeks apology to court
NBR official tortured throughout night after abduction
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft