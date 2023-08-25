Owners entry denied in house by real estate company







Musclemen and security forces of Index Developers Limited, real estate developer, debarred them to enter the house and trying to occupy the house violating the contract between the builder and land owner, according to the complaints of Hamida Khatun's family.



However, Index Developers Limited rejected the allegation.

Advocate Shahidullah Quaisar, Manager (legal affairs and property management) of Index Developer, told the Daily Observer that there is a status-quo on the matter.



He said that Index Developers Limited, was using the building due to the court's order and the status-quo.



Once the matters are settled, the land-owners will get their property back as per the agreement signed between the land owner and developer company.



According to the allegations and a general diary (GD) of Hamida's daughter Imrana Tabassum Khan filed with Gulshan Police Station under the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), the Index Developer was appointed for building the rest part of the house on 18 kathas of land on the plot with their own fund in 2009.



Before appointing the developer company, Imrana's mother Hamida Khatun constructed two and half a floors of the house with her own money.



According to the agreement signed between land owner and developer company, the developer will fund the entire expenditures for building the house in next four years after signing the contract and will use the entire house for eight years to realise its expenditures and profit after completion of construction.



However, the company is required to pay Hamida's family Tk1.5 lakh per month as rent during that period.



According to the Imrana, the deal expired on November 8, 2021.



During the contract period, Jahidul Islam Khan, Managing Director of Index Developer, hasn't paid the money as per the deal.



Now, Jahid and his associates are trying to grab the entire house by barring the owners to enter the house.



She said that musclemen of Index Developers have been threatening her and her family members and torturing them physically and mentally.



Abdul Baten, son in law of Hamida Khatun, told the Daily Observer that not only this house, there are many allegations against Jahid and Index Developer of grabbing houses and properties of some other people.



He said that the developer company has grabbed two katha land of Laboni Rahman on Uttara's Road No.



14, Sector 5; eight katha land of Sharif Ahmed, a retired army officer, at Uttara's Sector 14 and three katha land of Enayet Hossain at Uttara's Sector 10. The owners of the lands are not allowed to enter their own lands for years by Jahid's musclemen.



Regarding the lands of Gulshan 2, Index Developer's Manager Shahidullah Quaisar said that though they signed the agreement in 2009, they could complete construction of the building in 2014. But, the company couldn't use it or rent out the apartments due to problems of electricity and other utility services.



That's why, he claimed, that the real estate company had to wait since 2016 and began to recover the invested money from that year.



When the company started recovering its investment, Hamida Khatun died and the land owners cancelled the deal and the power of attorney given during the contracts of building the house. In that situation, the real estate company took legal steps to recover its investment, said Shahidullah.



Due to the cases of the two sides, leasers of the flats left and the real estate company faced trouble in recovering its investment, said Shahidullah.



The owners of the real estate company are now staying in the house in accordance with the order of the High Court, said Shahidullah.



He also claimed that the agreement with the Gulshan house owners hasn't yet expired.



Rather, the real estate company has time till 2024 in accordance with the agreement, said Shahidullah.

Hamida Khatun's family, owner of House No.99, Road No. 20, Gulshan-2, is not being allowed to enter their house for years.Musclemen and security forces of Index Developers Limited, real estate developer, debarred them to enter the house and trying to occupy the house violating the contract between the builder and land owner, according to the complaints of Hamida Khatun's family.However, Index Developers Limited rejected the allegation.Advocate Shahidullah Quaisar, Manager (legal affairs and property management) of Index Developer, told the Daily Observer that there is a status-quo on the matter.He said that Index Developers Limited, was using the building due to the court's order and the status-quo.Once the matters are settled, the land-owners will get their property back as per the agreement signed between the land owner and developer company.According to the allegations and a general diary (GD) of Hamida's daughter Imrana Tabassum Khan filed with Gulshan Police Station under the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), the Index Developer was appointed for building the rest part of the house on 18 kathas of land on the plot with their own fund in 2009.Before appointing the developer company, Imrana's mother Hamida Khatun constructed two and half a floors of the house with her own money.According to the agreement signed between land owner and developer company, the developer will fund the entire expenditures for building the house in next four years after signing the contract and will use the entire house for eight years to realise its expenditures and profit after completion of construction.However, the company is required to pay Hamida's family Tk1.5 lakh per month as rent during that period.According to the Imrana, the deal expired on November 8, 2021.During the contract period, Jahidul Islam Khan, Managing Director of Index Developer, hasn't paid the money as per the deal.Now, Jahid and his associates are trying to grab the entire house by barring the owners to enter the house.She said that musclemen of Index Developers have been threatening her and her family members and torturing them physically and mentally.Abdul Baten, son in law of Hamida Khatun, told the Daily Observer that not only this house, there are many allegations against Jahid and Index Developer of grabbing houses and properties of some other people.He said that the developer company has grabbed two katha land of Laboni Rahman on Uttara's Road No.14, Sector 5; eight katha land of Sharif Ahmed, a retired army officer, at Uttara's Sector 14 and three katha land of Enayet Hossain at Uttara's Sector 10. The owners of the lands are not allowed to enter their own lands for years by Jahid's musclemen.Regarding the lands of Gulshan 2, Index Developer's Manager Shahidullah Quaisar said that though they signed the agreement in 2009, they could complete construction of the building in 2014. But, the company couldn't use it or rent out the apartments due to problems of electricity and other utility services.That's why, he claimed, that the real estate company had to wait since 2016 and began to recover the invested money from that year.When the company started recovering its investment, Hamida Khatun died and the land owners cancelled the deal and the power of attorney given during the contracts of building the house. In that situation, the real estate company took legal steps to recover its investment, said Shahidullah.Due to the cases of the two sides, leasers of the flats left and the real estate company faced trouble in recovering its investment, said Shahidullah.The owners of the real estate company are now staying in the house in accordance with the order of the High Court, said Shahidullah.He also claimed that the agreement with the Gulshan house owners hasn't yet expired.Rather, the real estate company has time till 2024 in accordance with the agreement, said Shahidullah.