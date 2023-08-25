Fakhrul off to S'pore for treatment







Fakhrul, along with his wife Rahat Ara Begum and daughter Mirza Safaruh, left Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport via a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight around 8:30 am, his personal secretary M Yunus Ali told UNB.



He said Fakhrul will receive treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore for various health issues, including a blockage in the nerve in his neck.

Besides, Yunus said the BNP leader's wife has an appointment with a doctor at the National University Hospital.



He, however, could not say when the BNP secretary general would return to Dhaka.



After being released from jail in 2015, Fakhrul went to Singapore for treatment, where the issue in his internal carotid artery was detected.



Since then, he has gone to Singapore every year for follow-up treatment.



Earlier this year, in February, the 76-year-old BNP secretary general went to Singapore for a medical check-up. �UNB

