Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 August, 2023, 5:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BNP rallies have no public participation: Quader

Published : Friday, 25 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said there is no public participation in the BNP's rallies as it is a movement of leaders and activists of that party.

"BNP leaders got disappointed over their movement. They gathered their leaders and activists by luring them with the lust of power. There was no people's participation in the BNP rallies. How would there be a mass movement without people?" he said.

Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, made the remarks after paying homage at the grave of Ivy Rahman, former president of Awami Mohila League who was killed in a grisly grenade attack on AL rally in 2004, at Banani graveyard on the occasion of her 19th death anniversary.

He said there is no situation of movement in this country now as two things are required for waging a movement.

"One is objective and the other is subjective. They (BNP) have no objective condition and no subjective preparation too," he added.

The AL general secretary said the killing of August 21 was a planned carnage and it took place in Bangladesh in continuation of the politics of killing and the plot that started in 1975.

The family of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Awami League were the main target of killing and the politics of plot, he said, adding that the attacks were carried out to eliminate the AL leadership and Bangabandhu's family.

The killings of the August 15, 1975, November 3, 1975 and the August 21, 2004 were interconnected, he said.

Stating that the history of Bangladesh is so cruel, Quader said when the then opposition leader raised the August 21 grenade attack issue in Parliament, Begum Zia said 'who will kill her (Sheikh Hasina) again? She took the grenade in her vanity bag'.

 He said Begum Zia made this mockery over the August 21 incident and she staged Joz Miah drama, which was too cruel and it was another farce too.

The AL general secretary said this was the politics of killing and conspiracy. Those who cry for democracy today practiced the politics of conspiracy and killing, he said.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NGOs demand justice, accountability for ethnic cleansing in Myanmar
Marshal Agrovet sued over forgery to import BTI
Cyber Tribunal to deliver judgement on Sept 7
Owners entry denied in house by real estate company
Fakhrul off to S'pore for treatment
BNP rallies have no public participation: Quader
Construction works likely to begin end of year
Youth gets life term for rape


Latest News
Spanish football chief Rubiales to quit over WC scandal
DMP arrests 49 for consuming, selling drugs in city
Xi, Modi hold rare sitdown for China-India border talks
One dies as bus crashes parked motorcycles on Madaripur expressway
Youth arrested for killing his child in Savar
Russia warns of 'severe' sentences for arson of state buildings
Man killed as truck rams covered van in Banani
BNP’s black flag processions begin
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Spanish football chief Rubiales to quit over WC scandal
Most Read News
Uncertainty reigns over Rohingyas’repatriation  
Bangladesh’s joining BRICS is beneficial for all
DU observes Black Day
Sukuk bonds: An emerging investment avenue
Two information commissioners appointed
Unlocking the opportunities for increased intra-BRICS trade
Sheikh Hasina-Xi Jinping bilateral meeting held
75 students can get admission to private varsities' law department
Objectionable remarks: Dinajpur mayor seeks apology to court
NBR official tortured throughout night after abduction
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft