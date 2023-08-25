BNP rallies have no public participation: Quader







"BNP leaders got disappointed over their movement. They gathered their leaders and activists by luring them with the lust of power. There was no people's participation in the BNP rallies. How would there be a mass movement without people?" he said.



Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, made the remarks after paying homage at the grave of Ivy Rahman, former president of Awami Mohila League who was killed in a grisly grenade attack on AL rally in 2004, at Banani graveyard on the occasion of her 19th death anniversary.

He said there is no situation of movement in this country now as two things are required for waging a movement.



"One is objective and the other is subjective. They (BNP) have no objective condition and no subjective preparation too," he added.



The AL general secretary said the killing of August 21 was a planned carnage and it took place in Bangladesh in continuation of the politics of killing and the plot that started in 1975.



The family of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Awami League were the main target of killing and the politics of plot, he said, adding that the attacks were carried out to eliminate the AL leadership and Bangabandhu's family.



The killings of the August 15, 1975, November 3, 1975 and the August 21, 2004 were interconnected, he said.



Stating that the history of Bangladesh is so cruel, Quader said when the then opposition leader raised the August 21 grenade attack issue in Parliament, Begum Zia said 'who will kill her (Sheikh Hasina) again? She took the grenade in her vanity bag'.



He said Begum Zia made this mockery over the August 21 incident and she staged Joz Miah drama, which was too cruel and it was another farce too.



The AL general secretary said this was the politics of killing and conspiracy. Those who cry for democracy today practiced the politics of conspiracy and killing, he said. �BSS

